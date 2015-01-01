पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या है या आत्महत्या:सोनीपत में फंदे पर झूलता मिला युवक का शव; 2 महीने पहले की थी लव मैरिज, परिजन बोले- हत्या हुई है

सोनीपत2 मिनट पहले
मृतक नीरज मुरथल स्थित अमेजन कंपनी में डिलीवरी ब्वॉय था।
  • लड़की के परिवार वालों ने घर आकर मृतक को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी

हरियाणा के सोनीपत जिले में मुरथल स्थित ओमेक्स सिटी के फ्लैट में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में एक युवक का शव फंदे पर झूलता मिला। मृतक ने दो महीने पहले ही लव मैरिज की थी। वहीं परिजनों ने लड़की पक्ष के लोगों पर हत्या किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है।

ASI विजेंद्र ने बताया कि उन्हें फ्लैट में एक शव लटके होने की खबर मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की तो मृतक की पहचान नीरज निवासी गांव टिकरी, दिल्ली के रूप में हुई। उसके परिजनों ने हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। पिता ने मृतक के ससुर समेत छह लोगों के खिलाफ शिकायत दी है।

शिकायत में बताया गया है कि उनके बेटे ने आरोपी की बेटी से लव मैरिज की थी। कुछ दिन पहले लड़की के परिवार वालों ने घर आकर मृतक को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। उसके बाद नीरज डर गया और अब उसका शव फंदे पर झूलता मिला। आत्महत्या बताई जा रही है, जबकि यह हत्या है। मृतक नीरज मुरथल स्थित अमेजन कंपनी में डिलीवरी ब्वॉय था। शादी के बाद पत्नी के साथ ओमेक्स सिटी में आकर रहने लगा था।

