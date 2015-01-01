पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आफत में सरकारी कर्मचारी:पानीपत के भादड़ गांव में नोटिस देने पहुंचे बिजली कर्मचारी पर जानलेवा हमला

पानीपत21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत का इसराना थाना।
  • SDO की शिकायत पर इसराना थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ 5 धाराओं में दर्ज किया केस

इसराना थाना क्षेत्र के गांव भादड़ में बकाया बिल जमा करने के नोटिस देने पहुंच बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारी पर ईंटों और कस्सी से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। कर्मचारी ने किसी तरह भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। चार दिन पहले भी आरोपी ने मारपीट की थी। SDO इसराना की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ 5 धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।

SDO इसराना मोहित दहिया ने बताया कि ALM मुकेश क्षेत्र के भादड़ गांव में बिजली बकायेदारों को नोटिस देने गया था। जब वह रोहताश के घर पहुंचा तो वह गाली-गलौज करने लगा। बिजली कर्मचारी के विरोध पर रोहताश ने मुकेश पर ईंटों और कस्सी से हमला कर दिया। हमले में कर्मचारी को काफी चोटें आई। अन्य ग्रामीणों के आने पर कर्मचारी ने किसी तरह भागकर अपनी जान बचाई।

SDO ने बताया कि चार दिन पहले भी नोटिस देने के दौरान रोहताश ने बिजली कर्मचारियों के साथ झगड़ा किया था। इस संबंध में भी इसराना थाने में शिकायत दी गई थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज नहीं किया। जिस कारण आरोपी के हौंसले बुलंद हो गए और उसने दोबारा हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने गांव पहुंचकर दबिश दी, लेकिन आरोपी हाथ नहीं आया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतूफान देर शाम या रात में तमिलनाडु-पुडुचेरी को पार करेगा; 145 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल सकती हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें