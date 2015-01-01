पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संकट:महिलाओं की तुलना में पुरुषों की मौतें दोगुनी, शुक्रवार को 17 की मौत, हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा 6 की गई जान

पानीपत37 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • दूसरे दिन भी 2700 से ज्यादा नए मरीज
  • दिवाली के अगले दिन दो लाख पार हो सकते हैं मरीज

प्रदेश में कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर में पहले से भी ज्यादा तेजी से संक्रमण फैल रहा है। लगातार दूसरे दिन 2700 से अधिक नए मरीज मिले। शुक्रवार को कुल 2702 नए संक्रमित सामने आए। इनमें गुड़गांव में सबसे ज्यादा 797 और फरीदाबाद में 632 केस मिले। इन दोनों जिलों में दिल्ली के पास होने का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। यही कारण है कि हरियाणा के आधे से ज्यादा करीब 52 फीसदी केस इन्हीं दो जिलों में आए हैं।

पिछले 24 घंटे में 17 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इससे मरने वालों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 2022 हो गई है। मौतों के मामले में पिछले कुछ समय से हिसार जिले में सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हो रही हैं। शुक्रवार को भी यहां सबसे ज्यादा 6 मौतें हुईं। गुड़गांव में तीन, फरीदाबाद, फतेहाबाद में 2-2, करनाल, सोनीपत, झज्जर, सिरसा में 1-1 मौत हुई है। राज्य में अभी तक जो मौतें हुई हैं, उनमें महिलाओं की तुलना में पुरुषों की मौत दोगुनी हो रही हैं। अभी तक 68 फीसदी मौतें पुरुषों की और 32% मौतें महिलाओं की हुई हैं।

प्रदेशभर में अब तक 196234 लोग कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से गुड़गांव व फरीदाबाद में ही 30 हजार से ज्यादा केस हैं। इसी तरह केस बढ़ते रहे तो दीपावली के अगले दिन तक संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2 लाख पार हो सकती है। एक दिन में 2115 मरीज ठीक होने के बाद अब स्वस्थ्य होने वालों की संख्या 174380 हो गई है। सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 19832 हो चुकी है। रिकवरी दर 88.86 फीसदी रह गई है। मृत्यु दर 1.02 फीसदी है। अभी मरीजों की संख्या दोगुनी होने में 59 दिन लग रहे हैं।

