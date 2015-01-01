पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई शुरू:2 दिन ऑफलाइन और 4 दिन ऑनलाइन होगी डिग्री कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई

पानीपत
IB PG कॉलेज में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करातीं प्रोफेसर।
  • डिग्री कॉलेजों में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी, अब कोर्स पूरा करने पर रहेगा जोर

पानीपत काॅलेजाें में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी हाे चुकी है। इस बीच उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने साेमवार से ऑनलाइन क्लासेज शुरू करने के लिए निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। कॉलेज में दो दिन ऑफलाइन और 4 दिन ऑनलाइन क्लासेज विषयों के अनुसार लगाई जाएगी। प्रोफेसर ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन क्लासेज लेने के साथ ही लेक्चर के वीडियो बनाकर कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करेंगे। ताकि विद्यार्थी फिर से उन्हें देख सकें। ऑफलाइन क्लास के दौरान कॉलेज प्रबंधन को कोविड-19 वायरस को जारी की गई गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा।

जिले के 11 काॅलेजों में लगभग 9 हजार सीटों पर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया की गई थी। जिसमें से शहर के प्रमुख 5 काॅलेजों में ही UG की 5570 और प्रोफेशनल कोर्सेस की 820 सीटें पर दाखिले किए जाने थे, लेकिन इस सत्र में काेराेना काल के कारण 55 प्रतिशत सीटाें पर ही विद्यार्थियाें ने दाखिले लिए हैं। जबकि CBSE के 4298 तथा HBSE के 8628 विद्यार्थियों ने 12वीं की परीक्षा पास की थी।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण से लैस होंगी क्लासेज
प्रत्येक कॉलेज में 35 से 40 क्लासों को तैयार कर लिया गया है। इन क्लास रूप में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण जैसे लेटेस्ट कॉन्फिग्रेशन वाला कम्प्यूटर सिस्टम, वेब कैम, वीडियो कैमरे, हैड फाेन, ब्राॅड बैंड इंटरनेट कनेक्शन आदि लगवा दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही माइक्रोसाॅफ्ट के टीम साॅफ्टवेयर की मदद से प्राेफेसर और लेक्चरर विद्यार्थियाें काे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करवाएंगे। इसके लिए प्राेफेसर और लेक्चरर काे ट्रेनिंग दे दी गई है।

इस तरह लगेंगी ऑफलाइन क्लासेज
प्रथम वर्ष- साेमवार और मंगलवार
द्वितीय वर्ष- बुधवार और गुरुवार
तृतीय वर्ष- शुक्रवार और शनिवार

2 दिन ऑफलाइन और 4 दिन ऑनलाइन क्लास ले सकेंगे विद्यार्थी
SD PG कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. अनुपम अरोड़ा ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी 6 दिन पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। जिसमें से 2 दिन ऑफलाइन और 4 दिन ऑनलाइन हाेंगी। इसके बाद भी प्राेफेसर और लेक्चरर अपने-अपने लेक्चर का वीडियाे बनाएंगे और उन वीडियाे काे काॅलेज की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करेंगे। ताकि विद्यार्थी उन्हें फिर से देख सकें।

सभी क्लासाें के बना दिए हैं व्हाॅट्स एप ग्रुप
आर्य PG कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. जगदीश गुप्ता ने बताया कि सभी क्लासेज के वाट्सएप ग्रुप बना दिए हैं। अगर किसी विद्यार्थी काे काेई डाउट है ताे वह किसी भी वक्त ग्रुप पर अपना डाउट क्लियर कर सकता है।

टाइम टेबल के अनुसार विद्यार्थियाें काे भेज दिया है शेड्यूल
IB PG कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. अजय गर्ग ने बताया कि कक्षावार सभी विद्यार्थियों एवं सभी प्रोफेसरों की माइक्रो सॉफ्ट ID तैयार करवा दी है। सभी संकाय के विद्यार्थियाें काे टाइम टेबल के अनुसार शेड्यूल भेज दिया गया है।

