कृषि विधेयक पर दुष्यंत चौटाला की सफाई:डिप्टी सीएम बोले- एमएसपी किसानों का अधिकार है, इस पर कोई आंच आई तो पद छोड़ दूंगा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा के डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला।
  • अपने कार्यकाल में ओपन मार्केट और कॉन्ट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग की वकालत करने वाले कांग्रेसी आज क्यों कर रहे हैं विरोध
  • दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा किसानों की फसल अनाज मंडियों में बिना किसी रुकावट के एमएसपी पर खरीदी जाएगी

उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा है कि केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधित नए अध्यादेश में कहीं भी फसलों के एमएसपी को समाप्त करने की बात नहीं कही गई है। किसानों की फसल अनाज मंडियों में बिना किसी रुकावट के निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) पर ही खरीदी जाएंगी और ज्यादा कीमत का अवसर मिलने पर किसान चाहेंगे तो ओपन मार्केट में भी बेच सकेंगे। जिस दिन अन्नदाताओं को उनकी फसल का एमएसपी देने की व्यवस्था पर कोई आंच आएगी, उसी दिन मैं अपना पद छोड़ दूंगा। प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने रविवार को चंडीगढ़ स्थित अपने आवास पर पत्रकारों के सवालों के जवाब में ये बातें कही। दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि किसानों के लिए एमएसपी का अधिकार बरकरार रहेगा और इस विषय पर आम लोग किसी के बहकावे में ना आएं।

किसानों को किया जा रहा गुमराह
डिप्टी सीएम ने कांग्रेस को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ की खातिर भोले-भाले किसानों को गुमराह करने में लगे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि नए अध्यादेशों का विरोध करने वाले भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए ना केवल ओपन मार्किट की वकालत की थी बल्कि केंद्र की तात्कालिक मनमोहन सिंह सरकार द्वारा गठित समिति के चेयरमैन के तौर पर इन सिफारिशों पर दस्तख़त भी किए थे।

उन्होंने हुड्डा से सवाल किया कि वे किसानों को बताएं कि उनके इस दोगली नीति को अपनाने के पीछे क्या मजबूरी है और कांग्रेस प्रदेश के किसानों को क्यों गुमराह कर रही है। दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि यूपीए सरकार के पहले कार्यकाल में भी कांग्रेस पार्टी के विजन डॉक्यूमेंट में कॉन्ट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग की वकालत की गई थी, लेकिन राजनीति से विवश कांग्रेसी आज व्यवस्था का विरोध कर रहे हैं जबकि यह किसानों के लिए खुशहाली के नए रास्ते खोलने वाला कदम है।

