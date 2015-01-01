पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनकी सेवा को सलाम:दशकों से निस्वार्थ नदी-नहर में डूबे लोगों के शवों को बाहर निकाल रहे हैं राक्सेड़ा के गोताखोर

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसी के डूबने की सूचना पर बिना बुलाए पहुंच जाती है गांव की टीम
  • साथी को खोने के बाद भी नहीं टूटा हौंसला, कई एक ही परिवार के शामिल

आज बिना किसी लोभ और लालच के कोई काम नहीं करता है। वह भी जिसमें जान का खतरा हो। पानीपत के राक्सेड़ा गांव ग्रामीण अपने बुजुर्गों के समय से बिना कोई मेहनताना लिये ही दशकों से नदी-नहर में डूबे लोगों के शवों को बाहर निकाल रहे हैं। इस सेवा कार्य वह अपना एक साथी भी खो चुके हैं, लेकिन हौंसला नहीं खोने दिया।

हर धर्म में अंतिम संस्कार का बहुत अधिक महत्व है। कहते है जब तक मृतक का विधि विधान से अंतिम संस्कार नहीं होता, उसकी आत्मा को शांति नहीं मिलती है। मृतक का विधि विधान से अंतिम संस्कार परिजनों के स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली के लिए भी जरूरी माना जाता है। किसी का भी अंतिम संस्कार करने के लिए उसके शव की जरूरत होती है। नदी और नहर में डूबे व्यक्ति का शव ढूंढना सबसे कठिन काम है। इस काम में खुद की जान का जोखिम भी है। नहर में किसी को ढूंढने में डूबने के साथ अन्य जहरीले जीवों का खतरा बना रहता है।

इस जोखिम भरे काम को जिले के राक्सेड़ा गांव के लोगों अपने बुजुर्गों के जमाने से करते आ रहे हैं। गांव की कई-कई पीढ़ियां इस कार्य में लगी हैं। वो भी बिना किसी मेहनताना के ही। गांव के गफरू ने बताया कि उनका गांव उत्तर-प्रदेश की सीमा से लगता हुआ पानीपत का आखिरी गांव है। यह गांव यमुना किनारे बसा है। यमुना में अक्सर लोग डूब जाते हैं। इसलिए पुराने समय से ही उनके गांव के लोग डूबे हुए लोगों के शवों को निकालते रहे हैं।

इस सेवा कार्य में करीब दो वर्ष पूर्व गांव के गुल्लू को खो चुके हैं। वह यमुना में एक शव की तलाश के दौरान झाड़ में फंसकर डूब गया था। इसके बाद वह इस सेवा कार्य को कर रहे हैं। उन्हें कहीं भी किसी के डूबने की सूचना मिलती है तो गांव के करीब 32 लोगों की दो टीमें खुद के खर्च से मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों की तलाश करते हैं।

