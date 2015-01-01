पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • DJ Touched 11 Thousand Volt Electricity Line, Groom Brother Died On The Spot In Faridbad

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी के जश्न में छाया मातम:घुड़चढ़ी के दौरान दूल्हे के भाई की करंट लगने से मौत; DJ पर डांस करते वक्त 11 हजार वोल्ट की लाइन छू गया था

फरीदाबाद2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टच होते ही करंट आया और दूल्हे के मौसेरे भाई को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • दो अन्य बाराती भी घायल हुए, गमगीन माहौल में ही शादी की रस्में पूरी की गईं

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले में शादी का जश्न उस समय मातम में बदल गया, जब घुड़चढ़ी के दौरान हादसे में दूल्हे के मौसेरे भाई की जान चली गई। एनआईटी के नंगला एंक्लेव पार्ट टू ठाकुर चौक से ग्रेटर नोएडा के दनकौर में मकनपुर खादर गांव में बारात गई थी। इससे पहले घुड़चढ़ी के दौरान हादसा हो गया। DJ पर डांस के दौरान के ऊपर से गुजर रही 11 हजार वोल्ट की लाइन से DJ टच हो गया।

टच होते ही करंट आया और दूल्हे के मौसेरे भाई को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। करंट लगने से उसकी मौके पर ही मोत हो गई। जबकि, दो बाराती झुलस गए। घायलों को एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। दनकौर पुलिस ने मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। इस घटना के बाद खुशी गम में बदल गई। गमगीन माहौल में किसी तरह शादी की रस्म पूरी कराई गई।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, महेंद्रपाल सिंह के बेटे दीपक की बारात गांव मकनपुर खादर में गई थी। इससे पहले घुड़चढ़ी की रस्म हो रही थी कि हादसा हो गया। वहीं चौकी इंचार्ज संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक पंकज दूल्हे का मौसेरा भाई है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें