  Doctors Who Beat Corona For The First Time In The State, Elderly And Women Become Infected Again, Risk Of Re infection Increased

कोरोना अपडेट:प्रदेश में पहली बार कोरोना को हरा चुके डॉक्टर, बुजुर्ग और महिला फिर हुए संक्रमित, री-इंफेक्शन का खतरा बढ़ा

रोहतक44 मिनट पहले

  • कोरोना से रिकवर हो चुके मरीजों को खतरा, दो से तीन बार संक्रमित होने के मामले आ रहे सामने

8 माह के कोरोना काल में प्रदेश में संक्रमण की चपेट में आकर रिकवर हो चुके मरीजाें में काेराेना के री-इंफेक्शन का खतरा सामने आने लगा है। आईसीएमआर ने हरियाणा में कोरोना री इंफेक्शन के तीन केस चिह्नित किए हैं। इनमें पीजीआई के एनेस्थीसिया विभाग की पीजी छात्रा चिकित्सक, 69 वर्षीय रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी से सेवानिवृत्त सचिव और दादरी की महिला शामिल हैं। तीनों केस के मरीज पहली बार संक्रमित होकर रिकवर होने के बाद डेढ़ माह से तीन माह 26 दिन बाद फिर कोरोना इंफेक्शन की चपेट में आए हैं।

इन तीन केस में से दो मरीज बुजुर्ग व एक महिला हैं। दोनों काेरोना को दोबारा हरा चुके हैं। छात्रा पीजीआई में भर्ती हैं। आईसीएमआर ने तीन केस का ब्याेरा पीजीआईएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज के निदेशक डॉ. रोहताश यादव काे भेजा है। हालांकि मरीजों के केस पर संदेह जताते हुए डॉ. रोहतास ने आईसीएमआर को वापस पत्र लिखकर कुछ बिंदुओं पर विस्तृत ब्योरा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है। वहीं अब हरियाणा में कोरोना री-इंफेक्शन के केस मिलने के बाद से दोबारा संक्रमित होने के डर से संक्रमण से रिकवर हो चुके लोगों में डर सताने लगा है।

केस-1 : कोविड ड्यूटी देते हुए दो बार संक्रमित हुईं
पीजीआईएमएस के एनेस्थीसिया विभाग की पीजी छात्रा चिकित्सक को पहली बार 11 जुलाई को काेविड ड्यूटी देते हुए कोरोना संक्रमित हुई थीं। 3 दिन बाद दोबारा सैंपल टेस्ट कराने पर रिपोर्ट में निगेटिव पाया गया। 3 माह 20 दिन बाद 28 अक्टूबर को दोबारा कोरोना सैंपल टेस्ट कराया। 29 अक्टूबर को पॉजिटिव मिलीं। तब से वो पीजीआई के वार्ड 26 में भर्ती हैं।

केस-2 : जनसेवा संस्थान से पहली बार संक्रमित हुए थे
रोहतक सुखपुरा चौक निवासी व रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी के सचिव पद से सेवानिवृत्त 69 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने बताया कि वे पहली बार 1 जून को संक्रमित हुए थे। 7 जून को दोबारा टेस्ट कराने पर उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 3 माह 26 दिन बाद 27 सितंबर में दोबारा बुखार, गले में खराश, बदन दर्द महसूस हुआ तो सैंपल टेस्ट कराया। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ गई। अब वो संक्रमण से मुक्त हो चुके हैं।

तीन बार रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, पीजीआई को केस पर शक
दादरी निवासी 30 वर्षीय महिला को पहली बार 1 जून को काेरोना हुआ। एक सप्ताह बाद 8 जून को दोबारा पॉजिटिव आ गई। 14 जून को रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। एक माह 22 दिन बाद 6 अगस्त को दोबारा रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ गई। 3 सितंबर को रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 22 दिन बाद 25 सितंबर को सैंपल टेस्ट में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। पीजीआई को केस हिस्ट्री पर संदेह है।

