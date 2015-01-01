पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज लोभियों ने किया मरने को मजबूर:30 लाख का दहेज मांगा, लड़की के पिता ने शादी के कार्ड पर सुसाइड नोट लिख जान दी

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक कैलाश तंवर।
  • रेवाड़ी के व्यक्ति ने पीएम, सीएम से कार्रवाई की मांग कर लगाया फंदा
  • अलवर में बहन के घर जा उठाया कदम

शादी के लगन से एक दिन पहले लड़के वालों ने लड़की के पिता से 30 लाख रुपए का दहेज मांग लिया। इससे तनाव में आकर लड़की के पिता ने अपनी बहन के घर जाकर फंदा लगा जान दे दी। रेवाड़ी के खोल क्षेत्र के गांव पाड़ला निवासी पिता शादी का जो कार्ड बहन को देने आए थे, उसी पर सुसाइड नोट लिखा है। इसमें वर पक्ष द्वारा दहेज की मांग को आत्महत्या की वजह बताया है।

साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री मनोहरलाल से दहेज के ऐसे लोभियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है। ट्रांसपोर्ट का काम करने वाले पाड़ला निवासी कैलाश तंवर ने अपनी बेटी रवीना का रिश्ता गुड़गांव के कासन निवासी सुनील कुमार के बेटे रवि से तय किया था। बेटे गौरव का रिश्ता राजस्थान के दौसा में तय किया था। 25 नवंबर को बेटी की शादी थी। इसी दिन बेटे का लगन आना था। 1 दिसंबर को शादी तय थी। परिजनों का आरोप है कि वर पक्ष की तरफ से बिचौलिया के माध्यम से 30 लाख रु. के दहेज की मांग की जा रही थी।

कैलाश चंद ने 13 से 15 लाख रुपए तक का खर्चा करने की तैयारी की थी। कैलाश 19 नवंबर को अलवर के गांव बूढ़ी बावल निवासी बहनोई चेतराम व भांजे के साथ वर पक्ष से मिलने गए और मजबूरी बताई। आरोप है कि वर पक्ष ने कहा कि जब 30 लाख रु. की शादी नहीं कर सकते हो तो घर लगन लेकर मत आना। इसके बाद तीनों वापस गांव बूढ़ी बावल आ गए। यहां कैलाश बहनोई के साथ ऑफिस में ही सो गया।

बहनोई सुबह जल्दी उठकर घर चले गए। बहनोई चाय लेकर वापस ऑफिस पहुंचे तो कैलाश फंदे पर लटका था। सूचना के बाद अलवर की टपूकड़ा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर अलवर की टपूकड़ा पुलिस ने कासन निवासी सुनील, विनय पाल, मामचंद और मंजू देवी के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है।

सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- अपनी इज्जत के लिए वर पक्ष के पास गया, वे नहीं माने, अब जिंदा नहीं रह सकता

मैंने लड़की का रिश्ता कासन निवासी सुनील कुमार के बेटे रवि से कर रखा था। मैंने सभी तैयारियां कर रखी है। मैं अपनी हैसियत के हिसाब से 13 से 15 लाख रुपए लगाने को तैयार था। लेकिन सुनील, गांव अलियर निवासी उसका साढू पूर्व सरपंच मामचंद और विनय पाल, मंजू देवी बार-बार दहेज के लिए परेशान कर रहे हैं। जबकि मैं इतना खर्चा नहीं कर सकता। मैं समाज में अपनी इज्जत बचाने के लिए कासन में गया, लेकिन उन लोगों ने रिश्ते के लिए मना कर दिया। मैं अब समाज में जिंदा नहीं रह सकता। मेरी मौत के जिम्मेदार सुनील कुमार, मामचंद, विनयपाल और मंजू देवी हैं। मेरी मुख्यमंत्री हरियाणा व प्रमुख बुद्धिजीवियों से विनती है कि इस प्रकार के लोगों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलवाएं। मेरा जो लेनदेन है, वह इस प्रकार से है। गाड़ी टाटा-407 है जिनके नं. एचआर 47सी 9965 और 2748, आज से उनका मालिक मेरे वारिस हैं। कृपया मेरा आखिरी प्रणाम, मोदी जी, मनोहर लाल जी, अशोक गहलोत जी, भंवर जितेंद्र सिंह जी मेरी आखिरी राम-राम।’

