हरियाणा में नशा तस्करी:कैथल में 401 किलोग्राम डोडा चूरापोस्त के साथ ड्राइवर और साथी गिरफ्तार, कंटेनर में छिपाकर ले जा रहे थे

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस ने दोनों तस्करों को गिरफ्तार करके NDPS एक्ट की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने दोनों तस्करों को गिरफ्तार करके NDPS एक्ट की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

हरियाणा के कैथल जिले की CIA-1 की टीम के हाथ बड़ी सफलता लगी है। टीम ने 401 किलोग्राम डोरा चूरापोस्त के साथ दो तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। कार्रवाई गांव गुमथलागढू के पास की गई। खेप एक कंटेनर में छिपाकर ले जाई जा रही थी। कुल मात्रा 4 क्विंटल 1 किलो 785 ग्राम बताई जा रही है। कंटेनर चालक व एक अन्य व्यक्ति को काबू किया गया है।

CIA-1 के ASI राजेंद्र ने बताया कि वे पुलिस टीम के साथ कैथल रोड पर गांव गुमथलागढू के पास गश्त पर थे। इस दौरान उन्हें मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि एक कंटेनर, जो राजस्थान से हिमाचल प्रदेश वाया पिहोवा जा रहा है, उसमें भारी मात्रा में नशीला पदार्थ रखा हुआ है। इस खबर पर तुरंत एक्शन लेते हुए उन्होंने ASI प्रेमचंद को सूचना दी।

सूचना मिलते ही प्रेमचंद पुलिस टीम के साथ गुमथलागढू पुलिस चौकी पहुंचे और वहां नाकाबंदी करके कैथल से आने वाले वाहनों की चेकिंग शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान कैथल की तरफ से एक कंटेनर आता दिखाई दिया। शक के आधार पर उन्होंने कंटेनर रुकवाया, जिसमें 2 लोग सवार थे। कंटेनर चालक की पहचान हिमाचल प्रदेश मंडी निवासी विजय कुमार व साथ बैठे व्यक्ति की पहचान गांव लुखी निवासी गुरमख सिंह के रूप में हुई।

पूछताछ के बाद जब उन्होंने कंटेनर की तलाशी ली तो उसमें मोटरसाइकिलों के स्पेयर पार्ट्स के बीच 14 कट्‌टे प्लास्टिक के बरामद हुए। उन्हें खोल कर चैक किया तो उनमें से 4 क्विंटल 1 किलो 785 ग्राम डोडा चूरा पोस्त बरामद हुआ। ASI प्रेमचंद ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया।

