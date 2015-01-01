पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापाप:नशे में पिता ने 8, 5 व 3 साल के बच्चों को नहर में फेंका, घर आकर खुद बताया

कुंजपुरा (करनाल)/ हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

करनाल के कुंजपुरा क्षेत्र में सोमवार रात 9:15 बजे दहलाने वाला वाकया हुआ। गांव नल्लीपार के रहने वाले एक निर्दयी पिता ने घरेलू कलह के बाद अपने तीन मासूम बच्चों को कलवेहरी व सुबरी गांव के पास आवर्धन नहर में फेंक दिया।

बच्चे जोर-जोर से रोते रहे, लेकिन आरोपी का दिल नहीं पसीजा। वहां मौजूद लोगों ने भी रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह नहीं माना और बच्चों को फेंक कर फरार हो गया। बाद में घर आकर बताया कि बच्चों को नहर में फेंक आया हूं। सूचना पर पुलिस ने बच्चों की तलाश के लिए गोताखोरों को बुलाया है। अंधेरा होने के कारण मंगलवार सुबह सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया जाएगा।

रोने की आवाज सुन लोग मौके पर पहुंचे, तब तक फेंक कर भाग गया

नल्लीपार निवासी सुशील गन्ने के जूस की रेहड़ी लगाता है। वह नशे का आदी है। इसके चलते घर में आए दिन झगड़ा होता। सोमवार शाम को भी इसी बात को लेकर पत्नी से झगड़ा हो गया। इससे गुस्साए सुशील ने 8 साल की बेटी मीना, 5 साल के बेटे देव, व 3 साल के बेटे जानी को जबर्दस्ती बाइक पर बैठा लिया। सुशील के गुस्से व बच्चों को रोता देख पड़ोसी पीछे भागे। तब तक वह नहर क्रॉस कर चुका था।

नहर पर मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने बच्चों के रोने की आवाज सुनी। लोगों ने दूर से आरोपी को रुकने को कहा, लेकिन वह नहीं माना। कुछ दूर आगे जाने के बाद उसने तीनों बच्चों को नहर में फेंक दिया। जब तक लोग मौके पर पहुंचे, सुशील फरार हो चुका था।

आरोपी सुशील कुछ देर बाद घर पहुंचा और घरवालों से बोला कि बच्चों को नहर में फेंक आया हूं। इसके बाद फरार हो गया। कंट्रोल रूम में फोन करने के साथ ही सुशील की पत्नी खुद थाने पहुंच गई। गांव वाले व परिजन बच्चों की तलाश में नहर पर पहुंचे। पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और रेस्क्यू के लिए गोताखोरों को फोन किया। नहर पर घना अंधेरा होने व बहाव तेज होने के चलते तलाशी अभियान सुबह शुरू किया जाएगा।

