पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Dushyant's Promise Fulfilled; 75% Reservation To Local People In Private Jobs In Haryana, Proposal Passed In Assembly

देश में पहली बार:दुष्यंत का वादा पूरा; हरियाणा में प्राइवेट नौकरियों में स्थानीय लोगों को 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण, विधानसभा में प्रस्ताव पास

पानीपत21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाणा विधानसभा में सर्वसम्मति से पारित हुए आरक्षण बिल की जानकारी देते डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला।
  • राज्य के डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला की पार्टी के चुनावी घोषणापत्र में था यह वादा

हरियाणा विधानसभा ने प्राइवेट सेक्टर में 75 फीसदी नौकरी हरियाणा के मूल निवासियों के लिए आरक्षित करने का प्रस्ताव पास किया है। देश में पहली बार प्राइवेट सेक्टर में आरक्षण का प्रस्ताव पास किया गया है। यह वादा जजपा नेता और राज्य के डिप्टी सीएम ने अपनी पार्टी के चुनाव घोषणापत्र में किया था। सदन में डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने ही यह बिल पेश किया था, जिसे सर्वसम्मति से पास कर दिया गया है। हालांकि, अभी इसमें कानूनी अड़चन आ सकती हैं।

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने बिल पास होने के बाद पत्रकारों से कहा कि हरियाणा के युवाओं के लिए आज ऐतिहासिक दिन है। अब भविष्य में हरियाणा प्रदेश में जो भी नई फैक्ट्रियां अथवा पहले स्थापित कंपनी में नई भर्तियां होंगी, उसमें हरियाणा के युवाओं की 75 प्रतिशत नियुक्तियां जरूरी होंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा एवं जजपा की गठबंधन सरकार प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है और इसी दिशा में यह मजबूत कदम है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्राइवेट सेक्टर में युवाओं की नौकरी के लिए जो कानून बनाया गया है उसमें कड़े नियम भी लागू करने का प्रावधान है। अगर कोई कंपनी/फैक्ट्री, संस्थान, ट्रस्ट अपने कर्मचारियों की जानकारी छुपाएगा तो उस पर जुर्माने का भी प्रावधान किया गया है।

डिप्टी सीएम ने स्पष्ट किया कि प्राइवेट सेक्टर में कार्यरत किसी भी कर्मचारी को हटाया नहीं जाएगा, लेकिन 50 हजार रुपए से नीचे की तनख्वाह के सभी कर्मचारियों की जानकारी सरकारी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड होगी। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित कंपनी, फर्म अथवा रोजगार प्रदाता की होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी फर्म अथवा रोजगार प्रदाता द्वारा अपने कर्मचारियों का पंजीकरण न करवाने, आधी-अधूरी अथवा झूठी जानकारी, फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र देने और नियमों का पालन न करने पर अलग-अलग सेक्शन के तहत जुर्माने लगाने का प्रावधान किया गया है। प्रत्येक तिमाही बाद रोजगार प्रदाता को संबंधित पोर्टल पर रिपोर्ट भी अपडेट करनी होगी।

इन पर लागू होगा नियम

  • राज्य में चल रही कम्पनियों, सोसाइटी, ट्रस्ट, फर्म पर लागू होगा जिनमें 10 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी हैं
  • सभी कम्पनियों आदि को 3 महीने में सरकार के पोर्टल पर रजिस्टर कर बताना होगा कि उनके यहां 50 हजार तक की तनख्वाह वाले कितने पद हैं और इन पर हरियाणा से कितने लोग काम कर रहे हैं।

विधेयक के महत्वपूर्ण बिंदु

  • हरियाणा के डोमिसाइल धारक लोगों को इसका फायदा मिलेगा
  • 50 हजार रुपए मासिक सैलरी तक की नौकरियों पर ही यह कानून लागू होगा
  • सभी कम्पनियों आदि को 3 महीने में सरकार के पोर्टल पर रजिस्टर कर बताना होगा कि उनके यहां 50 हजार तक की तनख्वाह वाले कितने पद हैं और इन पर हरियाणा से कितने लोग काम कर रहे हैं।
  • यह डाटा अपलोड करने तक कंपनियां नए लोगों को नौकरी पर नहीं रख सकती।
  • कंपनी मालिक चाहे तो एक जिले से 10 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा कर्मचारी रखने पर रोक लगा सकते हैं
  • किसी पद के लिए स्किल्ड कर्मचारी ना मिलने पर आरक्षण कानून में छूट दी जा सकती है। इस बारे में निर्णय जिला उपायुक्त या उससे उच्च स्तर के अधिकारी लेंगे
  • हर कंपनी को हर तीन महीने में इस कानून को लागू करने की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट सरकार को देनी होगी
  • SDM या इससे उच्च स्तर के अधिकारी कानून लागू किए जाने की जांच के लिए डाटा ले सकेंगे और कंपनी परिसर में भी जा सकेंगे
  • कानून का पालन ना करने वाली कम्पनियों पर इस बिल के प्रावधानों के तहत कार्रवाई होगी
  • यह कानून अगले 10 साल तक लागू रहेगा।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें