पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Employees Unions Gave Notice To The Corporation And Said If Transferred, They Will Hit The Streets On The Same Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी पर विवाद:कर्मचारी यूनियनों ने निगम को नोटिस देकर कहा- ट्रांसफर हुए तो उसी दिन सड़कों पर उतरेंगे

हरियाणा44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर को लेकर बिजली निगम प्रबंधक और कर्मचारी यूनियन आमने-सामने आ गए हैं। निगम प्रबंधकों ने सरकार का हवाला देकर कर्मचारियों के ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर की तैयारी की है। ट्रांसफर ड्राइव के लिए कर्मचारियों से पांच ऑप्शन ले रही है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ ऑल हरियाणा पावर कॉर्पोरेशन वर्कर यूनियन ने कोविड-19 संक्रमण में बिना वजह बड़े पैमाने पर कर्मचारियों का ट्रांसफर करने का विरोध करने का फैसला लिया है।

यूनियन चेयरमैन देवेंद्र हुड्डा ने बताया कि यूनियन ने बिजली विभाग के एसीएस को विरोध का नोटिस दिया है। कर्मचारियों के विरोध के बावजूद ट्रांसफर किए गए तो उसी दिन प्रदेशभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे। नोटिस की प्रति मुख्यमंत्री, बिजली मंत्री व मुख्य सचिव को भेजकर आवश्यक हस्तक्षेप की मांग की है। बिजली निगमों द्वारा तैयार की गई ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी के अनुसार लगभग शत-प्रतिशत कर्मचारी ट्रांसफर से प्रभावित होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें