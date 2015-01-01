पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार का बड़ा फैसला:खत्म होंगे रोडवेज कर्मियों पर दर्ज एस्मा केस, 250 की होगी पदोन्नति, यार्ड मास्टर के 82 पद स्वीकृत

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
  • परिवहन मंत्री शर्मा ने कर्मचारी यूनियनों के साथ बैठक में दी जानकारी

रोडवेज की 18 दिनों की हड़ताल के दौरान कर्मचारियों पर एस्मा के तहत दर्ज किए गए मुकद्दमे वापस होंगे। इसे लेकर परिवहन विभाग की ओर से सभी डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी को पत्र लिखा जा चुका है। मंगलवार को परिवहन मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा ने रोडवेज कर्मचारी यूनियनों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक की, जिसमें एस्मा समेत कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि कर्मचारी यूनियनों की ज्यादातर मांगों को पूरा किया जा चुका है।

कोविड-19 महामारी की वजह से सबकुछ प्रभावित हुआ है, नहीं तो अब तक रोडवेज के बेड़े में 867 नई बसें और शामिल हो सकती थी। अब इलेक्ट्रिक और सीएनजी बसों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। दिसंबर तक लगभग 250 पदोन्नतियां और की जाएंगी। बस में कंडक्टर के लिए 52 नंबर जबकि स्टाफ के लिए एक नंबर सीट निर्धारित की गई है।

विभाग में यार्ड मास्टर के 82 पद स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। कर्मचारियों को म्यूचुअल ट्रांसफर की सुविधा दी गई है। दूसरे राज्यों में बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने पर चालक की जमानत के बारे में भी कोई न कोई रास्ता निकाला जाएगा। विभाग में किसी भी स्तर पर भ्रष्टाचार को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। नाजिर, ड्यूटी क्लर्क और बिल्डिंग क्लर्क को छह महीने में बदलने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। विभाग के प्रधान सचिव शत्रुजीत कपूर ने कहा कि बिना परमिट की बसों के बारे में यूनियन नेता उन्हें बता सकते हैं जिस पर तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

