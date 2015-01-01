पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़े के खिलाफ कार्रवाई:28 हजार 724 कि्वंटल धान के फर्जी गेट पास बनवाए, तत्कालीन सचिव समेत 8 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

करनाल27 मिनट पहले
मामले की जानकारी देते अधिकारी
  • एसडीएम की जांच के बाद सिटी थाना पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस
  • डीसी ने दिए थे आदेश, जांच पड़ताल करके होगी आगामी कार्रवाई

अनाजमंडी में करीब 28 हजार 724 कि्वंटल पीआर धान के फर्जी गेट पास बनवाने के आरोप में सिटी थाना पुलिस ने तत्कालीन सचिव समेत आठ लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। एसडीएम की तरफ से की गई जांच के बाद डीसी के आदेश पर खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर समीर वशिष्ठ की शिकायत पर कार्रवाई की गई है।

पुलिस का कहना है कि पूरे मामले की गहनता से जांच की जाएगी। उसके बाद ही आगामी कार्रवाई करेंगे। खरीद एजेंसी खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर समीर वशिष्ठ की तरफ से सिटी थाना में शिकायत दी गई है कि 3 नवंबर को करनाल एसडीएम द्वारा मंडी में ऑनलाइन गेट पास जारी करने के संदर्भ में निरीक्षण किया गया था।

इसमें उनके द्वारा पाया गया कि करनाल अनाजमंडी में धान आए बिना ही 294 ऑनलाइन गेट पास (करीब 28 हजार 724 कि्वंटल धान) जारी कर दिए गए। इस संबंध में एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, प्राइवेट कर्मचारी विनोद, गेट नंबर एक पर कार्यरत सन्नी, तुषार, बलबीर, प्रिंस और निखिल, अंकुश, अमित गेट नंबर तीन पर, तत्कालीन सचिव सुंदर सिंह द्वारा ही लगाए गए थे।

इन सभी ने आईडी पासवर्ड का गलत तरीके से इस्तेमाल करते हुए फर्जी तरीके से ऑनलाइन गेट पास जारी कर दिए। इन सभी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके कार्रवाई की जाए। प्रशासन की जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि गेट पास फर्जी होने के संदेह में खरीद एजेंसी की तरफ से उक्त धान खरीदा ही नहीं गया।

बीमारी हैं तत्कालीन सचिव, दिल्ली में ऑप्रेशन हुआ

अनाज मंडी के तत्कालीन सचिव सुंदर सिंह का कहना है कि सीजन के मध्य वह बीमार हो गए थे। इमरजेंसी में उनका दिल्ली में ऑप्रेशन हुआ है। जब तक मैं ऑफिस में था, ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है। वह जांच के दौरान सभी तथ्य सामने रखेंगे। जांच टीम का पूरा सहयोग करेंगे। सरकार की तरफ से मेरी ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। मेरी तरफ से कोई गलत काम नहीं किया गया। प्रशासन से मांग है कि इस मामले की पूरी जांच करवाएं और मुझे अपनी बात रखने का मौका दिया जाए।

