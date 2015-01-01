पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरीदाबाद में घर की भेदी ने की लूट:बिजनेसमैन ने 10 दिन पहले रखी थी नौकरानी, पत्नी और मां को चाकू से घायल कर 5 लााख ले भागी

फरीदाबाद11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद के सेक्टर-28 में लूट की वारदात के बाद बिजनेसमैन के घर के अंदर बिखरा पड़ा सामान।

फरीदाबाद में बुधवार को लूट की वारदात सामने आई है। इसे अंजाम नौकरानी ने ही दिया है, जो 10 दिन पहले ही बिना वैरिफिकेशन के रखी गई थी। बताया जाता है कि आज जब बिजनेसमैन ऑफिस चला गया तो पीछे से घर में उसकी पत्नी और मां थी। नौकरानी ने दोनों को चाकू से घायल कर दिया। इसके बाद यहां से 5 लाख रुपए और दोनों के गहने लेकर फरार हो गई। इनमें सोने, चांदी और हीरे के गहने शामिल हैं। सूचना मिलते ही संबंधित थाने की पुलिस और क्राइम ब्रांच ने मौके का मुआयना करके जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

मामला सेक्टर-28 स्थित केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री कृष्णपाल गुर्जर के इलाके का है। कारोबारी अरुण कुमार गोयल ने बताया कि वह पत्नी और मां के साथ रहते हैं, जबकि बेटा US में रहता है। कुछ दिन पहले ही पत्नी के पैर में फैक्चर होने के कारण 10 दिन पहले ही उन्होंने अपना जॉब नामक प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी से रेखा उर्फ पिंकी नामक महिला को काम पर रखा था। मंगलवार को वह बाकी दिनों की बजाय कुछ जल्दी ही सुबह करीब साढ़े 6 बजे ऑफिस चले गए। करीब साढ़े 9 बजे किसी को देने के लिए घर पर बुला रखा था। उसके पहुंचने पर नौकरानी रेखा उर्फ पिंकी बाहर आई। मां के सो रहे होने की बात कहकर फोन काट दिया।

पड़ोसी ने नौकरानी को भागते देखकर दी सूचना
बिजनेसमैन गोयल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा है कि नौकरानी के फोन काटने के कुछ देर बाद पड़ोसी संजय का फोन आया। उन्होंने बताया कि आपकी नौकरानी रेखा किसी को आवाज लगाकर बोल रही है कि आकाश चाकू मारकर जल्दी भागो। पड़ोसी संजय ने नौकरानी रेखा को दो बैग लेकर भागते हुए भी देखा। उसके पीछे दो-तीन लोग भी भाग रहे थे। उनमें से एक के हाथ पर खून भी लगा था। पड़ोसी की बात सुनकर जब अरुण कुमार गोयल घर पहुंचे तो देखा कि उनकी मां और पत्नी बेसुध पड़ी थी।

उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि नौकरानी रेखा ने घर से करीब पांच लाख रुपए की नकदी, पत्नी और मां के पहने हुए सोने, चांदी और हीरे के गहने लूटकर फरार हो गई है।

नहीं हुआ था पुलिस वैरिफिकेशन
थाना प्रभारी संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि अरुण कुमार ने नौकरानी को रखते वक्त उसका पुलिस वैरिफिकेशन नहीं कराया था। आरोपी नौकरानी दिल्ली की रहने वाली बताई जा रही है। उसकी तलाश की जा रही है। DCP मुख्यालय अर्पित जैन का कहना है कि खुद की सुरक्षा के लिए घरेलू नौकर आदि रखने के लिए उसका पुलिस वैरिफिकेशन कराना जरूरी है।

चौकी में PCR वैन तक नहीं
शहर का VIP सेक्टर होने के बावजूद सेक्टर-28 चौकी में गश्त के PCR वैन तक नहीं है। इस बारे में सेक्टर-29 RWA के सीनियर वाइस प्रेसिडेंट दीपक यादव ने बताया कि PCR वैन के लिए पुलिस कमिस्नर से मुलाकात करने के अलावा कई बार पत्राचार भी कर चुके हैं, लेकिन आज तक वैन उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाई।

