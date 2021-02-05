पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झकझोर देने वाली कहानी:ट्रेन की चपेट में आई महिला, बचाने की कोशिश में दो जवान बेटियों की भी गई जान

फरीदाबाद में रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर मरी सब्बी, इंदू और उनकी मां सुनीता (बीच में) की फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद में रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर मरी सब्बी, इंदू और उनकी मां सुनीता (बीच में) की फाइल फोटो।

फरीदाबाद में गुरुवार को एक भयानक हादसा सामने आया है। कहीं जाने के लिए रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंची एक महिला ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गई। इससे पहले कि उसकी जान बचाई जा सकती, दो जवान बेटियां भी मौत के आगौश में समा गई। रेलवे पुलिस ने तीनों शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए मोर्चरी भिजवाया। इस मामले में बहुत बड़ा झोल यह है कि एक तो दोनों लड़कियां जीते जी मां से अलग रहती थी, दूसरा GRP की तरफ से इनके शौच आदि के लिए ट्रैक पर जाने की बात किसी के गले नहीं उतर रही है। कारण उनके कमरे में टॉयलेट आदि की व्यवस्था है।

मूल रूप से यूपी के एटा जिला के गांव अल्लाहपुर निवासी राजीव पाठक बचपन से ही फरीदाबाद के लक्कड़पुर गांव में किराए पर रहते हैं। गुरुवार दोपहर 12 बजे वह किसी काम से आगरा चले गए। घर पर पत्नी सुनीता (37) और बेटियां थी। साम पांच बजे राजीव की मां उनके कमरे पर पहुंची। सभी ने चाय बनाकर पी। रात करीब साढ़े 7 बजे अचानक पत्नी सुनीता लक्कड़पुर फाटक के पास रेलवे लाइन की ओर चल दी। उनके पीछे दो बड़ी बेटियां सब्बी पाठक(18) और इंदू पाठक(16) भी उनके पीछे पहुंच गई। इसी दौरान ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से तीनों की रहस्यमय परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गयी। कॉलोनी के लोगों ने पति राजीव को घटना की जानकारी दी।

दोनों की हुई थी लव मैरिज, इनसे सात बेटियां थी
मृतका सुनीता के पति राजीव पाठक ने बताया कि सुनीता के परिजन पहले लक्कड़पुर गांव में ही रहते थे। यहीं पर दोनों की मुलाकात हुई थी। बाद में दोनों ने लव मैरिज कर ली थी। सुनीता से सात बेटियां हुई। बड़ी बेटी सब्बी पाठक(18), इंदू पाठक(16), रानी (14), कंचन (12), कामना (10), दीपा (06) और टोटो (03) है।

मरने वाली दोनों बेटियां मां से रहती थी अलग
राजीव ने बताया कि मरने वाली बेटियां सब्बी और इंदू अपनी मां सुनीता से अलग कमरा किराए पर लेकर पास में ही रहती थी। बेटियों का मां से कुछ मन-मुटाव रहता था। उन्होंने बताया कि शाम करीब पांच बजे उनकी पत्नी सुनीता से बात भी हुई थी। सबकुछ ठीक था। अचानक क्या हुआ और तीनों कैसे रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंच गई, कुछ पता नहीं। उन्होंने माना कि घर में थोड़ा बहुत विवाद होता रहता है, लेकिन पत्नी और बेटियां ऐसा कदम उठा लेंगी, सोचा भी नहीं था। उधर GRP के सब इंस्पेक्टर राजपाल का कहना है कि तीनों शौच करने के ट्रैक के पास गई थी। ट्रैक पार करते वक्त ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गई, लेकिन GRP की ये कहानी किसी के गले नहीं उतर रही है। परिजनों के मुताबिक उनके कमरे में टॉयलेट आदि की व्यवस्था है। ऐसे में तीनों की ट्रेन में आना संदेह पैदा करता है।

