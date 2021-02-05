पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेमी जोड़े की मौत:प्रेमी ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा मैसेज- गर्लफ्रेंड ने धोखा दिया उसे सबक सिखाना जरूरी था; दोनों की सुबह कमरे में मिली लाश

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फरीदाबाद में प्रेमी जोड़े की मौत के बाद शवों को अस्पताल भेजती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद में प्रेमी जोड़े की मौत के बाद शवों को अस्पताल भेजती पुलिस।

फरीदाबाद में मंगलवार को एक युवक और उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड की डेड बॉडी मिली। माना जा रहा है कि युवक ने गर्लफ्रेंड की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी और फिर आत्महत्या कर ली। मौके से पुलिस को दो तमंचे बरामद हुए हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक दोनों गुड़गांव में एक निजी कंपनी में नौकरी करते थे और साथ ही आते-जाते थे। दोनों दो साल से एक साथ ही रह रहे थे। मौके से सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। साथ ही युवक ने अपने सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप पर एक मैसेज भी पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें गर्लफ्रेंड द्वारा धोखा देने और उसे सबक सिखाने की बात कही है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

घटना कोतवाली थाने के क्षेत्र की खोखा कॉलोनी की है। मृतकों की पहचान यूपी के मथुरा जिला निवासी राहुल (25) के रूप में हुई है, जबकि गर्लफ्रेंड प्रिया (23) पर्वतीय कॉलोनी की रहने वाली थी। राहुल खोखा कॉलोनी में किराये के मकान में रहता था। वह गुड़गांव के सेक्टर-30 स्थित एक कंपनी में नौकरी करता था। वहीं पर प्रिया भी नौकरी करती थी। दोनों का साथ आना-जाना था।

बताया जाता है कि दोनों रात 8 बजे तक घर आ जाते थे। सोमवार को जब प्रिया रात 8 बजे तक घर नहीं पहुंची तो उसके परिजनों ने सारन थाने पहुंचकर गुमशुदगी का केस दर्ज करा दिया। क्राइम ब्रांच और सारन पुलिस जब राहुल और प्रिया की मोबाइल लोकेशन ट्रेस की तो खोखा कॉलोनी में मिली। मंगलवार को जांच के दौरान पुलिस जब राहुल के कमरे तक पहुंची तो देखा कि दरवाजा अंदर से बंद है। जब दरवाजा तोड़कर देखा तो दोनों मृत अवस्था में पड़े थे। मौके से दो तमंचे भी बरामद हुए हैं। मकान मालिक मनीष कुमार के मुताबिक राहुल ने रेंट एग्रीमेंट में राहुल और प्रिया एक दूसरे से सगाई होने की बात लिखाई थी।

पुलिस को मौके से सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। साथ ही युवक ने अपने सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप पर एक मैसेज भी पोस्ट किया, जिसमें गर्लफ्रेंड द्वारा धोखा देने और उसे सबक सिखाने की बात कही है, ताकि लड़की किसी और के परिवार को धोखा न दे सके। पुलिस ने इस मामले में हत्या और आत्महत्या दोनों एंगल से जांच कर रही है। जांच अधिकारी धर्मवीर सिंह का कहना है कि युवक ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की हत्या की है या फिर दोनों ने सुसाइड किया है, इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

