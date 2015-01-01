पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Faridabad Haryana: Firing In Faridabad After A Minor Attack, The Police Arrested 3 By Registering A Case On 4

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फरीदाबाद में गुंडागर्दी:मामूली कहासुनी के बाद सरेआम की गोलीबारी, 4 पर केस दर्ज कर पुलिस ने 3 को धरा

फरीदाबाद12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद में मामूली झगड़े के बाद गोली चलाता एक युवक। इस घटना में पुलिस ने 4 को नामजद करके 3 को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • मामला थाना सदर बल्लभगढ़ के गांव मिर्जापुर से सामने आया, घटना का वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

फरीदाबाद में शनिवार देर शाम पड़ोसियों के विवाद में फायरिंग की वारदात सामने आई है। पुलिस ने इस घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके का मुआयना करके आगे की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की। 4 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है, वहीं इनमें से 3 को देर रात पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। साथ ही इस घटना का वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है।

मामला थाना सदर बल्लभगढ़ के गांव मिर्जापुर से सामने आया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दो पड़ोसियों के बीच मामूली बात को लेकर हुई गाली-गलौच में एक शख्स ने सरेआम कमर से पिस्तौल निकालकर फायरिंग की। सरेआम फायरिंग करते हुए का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।

सूचना के बाद इस प्रकरण में सदर बल्लभगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने मौके का मुआयना करके आगे की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की। पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके देर रात तीन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। चौथे की तलाश जारी है।

Dainik Bhaskar जल्द ही इस खबर को अपडेट करेगा...

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदोनों को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाया गया, इसके बाद नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो कोर्ट में पेश करेगा - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें