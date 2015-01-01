पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदल गई फरीदाबाद नगर निगम की सत्ता:बीके कर्दम को चीफ इंजीनियर से हटाकर टीएल शर्मा को सौंपा अतिरिक्त चार्ज

फरीदाबाद
फरीदाबाद नगर निगम मुख्यालय। यहां 50 करोड़ के घोटाले को लेकर अच्छी-खासी राजनीति हो रही है।
  • निगम पार्षद बोले-50 करोड़ घोटाले की जांच दबाने के लिए निगम अफसरों ने लामबंदी कर टीएल शर्मा का कराया था ट्रांसफर
  • एक दो दिन में ही टीएल शर्मा को सौंपनी थी घोटाले की जांच रिपोर्ट, कई अधिकारी आ रहे लपेटे में

राज्य सरकार ने 5 दिन में ही नगर निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर को एक बार फिर बदल दिया। यहां से हटाए गए चीफ इंजीनियर TL शर्मा को दोबारा से फरीदाबाद का एडीशनल चार्ज सौंप दिया है, जबकि करनाल से फरीदाबाद भेजे गए चीफ इंजीनियर BK कर्दम को हटा दिया है। अभी कर्दम को कोई चार्ज नहीं दिया गया है। इतनी जल्दी बदले गए चीफ इंजीनियर के बारे में निगम पार्षदों का कहना है कि 50 करोड़ रुपए घोटाले की जांच दबाने के लिए ही निगम अफसरों ने लामबंदी करके TL शर्मा का ट्रांसफर करवाया था, लेकिन जब मामला CM के सामने आया तो CM के हस्तक्षेप के बाद रविवार को अवकाश के दिन TL शर्मा को फिर से फरीदाबाद नगर निगम का अतिरिक्त चार्ज सौंप दिया गया।

स तरह किया गया ट्रांसफर का खेल
बल्लभगढ़ और फरीदाबाद के विभिन्न वार्डों में बगैर कोई विकास कार्य कराए ही एक ठेकेदार को 50 करोड़ का भुगतान निगम अधिकारियों ने साठगांठ करके कर दिया। मामला जब निगम पार्षदों के संज्ञान में आया तो उन्होंने निगम कमिश्रर को शिकायत देकर जांच कराने की मांग की। 3 नवंबर को हुई निगम सदन की बैठक में भी इस मुद्दे को जोरशोर से उठाया गया इस घोटाले में शामिल अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग सदन में रखी गई।

19 को सामने आनी थी जांच रिपोर्ट कि हो गया ट्रांसफर
निगम सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 50 करोड़ घोटाले की जांच रिपोर्ट 19 नवंबर को निगम पार्षदों के सामने आनी थी। इसके पहले ही घाघ निगम अधिकारियों ने अपनी गर्दन बचाने के लि चंडीगढ़ में लामबंदी कर 18 नवंबर को चीफ इंजीनियर TL शर्मा का ट्रांसफर करा दिया और करनाल निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर BK कर्दम को फरीदाबाद का चार्ज सौंप दिया। निगम पार्षद दीपक चौधरी, सुरेंद्र अग्रवाल, दीपक यादव, महेंद्र सरपंच आदि का कहना है कि घोटाले की जांच दबाने के लिए ही चीफ इंजीनियर TL शर्मा का ट्रांसफर कराया गया था। जब मामले की जानकारी CM के संज्ञान में आई तो फिर से उनके हस्तक्षेप के बाद रविवार को अवकाश के दिन BK कर्दम को हटाकर TL शर्मा को अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सौंप दिया गया है।

कई अफसरों पर लटकर रही FIR की तलवार
निगम पार्षदों का कहना है कि इस घोटाले में कई निगम अधिकारियों पर FIR दर्ज होने की तलवार लटक रही है। क्योंकि निगम कमिश्रर डॉ. यश गर्ग ने सदन में कहा है कि दोषियों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई जाएगी। निगम पार्षदों ने कहा कि घोटाले में शामिल निगम अधिकारियों ने ही चंडीगढ़ में साठगांठ करके ट्रांसफर का खेल करवाया था, लेकिन सरकार ने उसे उल्टा कर दिया है। ऐसे भ्रष्ट अफसरों को जेल जाना ही होगा।

