  Faridabad Nikita Murder Case Congress State President Kumari Selja Reached Faridabad, Nikita's Father Appeals Not To Do Politics

निकिता मर्डर केस:फरीदाबाद पहुंची कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा को लोगों ने घेरा, निकिता के पिता ने की राजनीति नहीं करने की अपील

फरीदाबाद14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बल्लभगढ़ में निकिता तोमर के घर पहुंची कांग्रेसकी हरियाणा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा और समर्थक परिवार वालों को सातत्वना देती हुईं।
  • फरीदाबाद जिले के बल्लभगढ़ में 26 अक्टूबर को की गई थी बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष की छात्रा निकिता की हत्या
  • आरोप नूह के कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद के चचेरे भाई तौसीफ पर है, विधायक का कहना-मेरा कोई लेना-देना नहीं

फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में हुए निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड के बाद हरियाणा की प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा गुरुवार रात को पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचीं। उन्होंने उसके परिजनों को सांत्वना देते हुए कहा कि निकिता की हत्या के आरोपी को सख्त सजा मिलनी चाहिए। यह हत्याकांड शासन-प्रशासन की नाकामी का उदाहरण है। भाजपा सरकार का 'बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ' का नारा खोखला है। इसके बाद जब सैलजा लौटने लगी तो कुछ लोगों ने उनकी गाड़ी को घेर लिया। कांग्रेस के खिलाफ नारे लगाए। शुक्रवार सुबह इस मसले को लेकर निकिता के पिता मूलचंद तोमर ने एक वीडियो के जरिये लोगों को राजनीति नहीं करने की अपील की है।

बल्लभगढ़ की बी-कॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर, जिसका बीते दिनों अपहरण की कोशिश में नाकामी के बाद मर्डर कर दिया गया। -फाइल फोटो
बल्लभगढ़ की बी-कॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर, जिसका बीते दिनों अपहरण की कोशिश में नाकामी के बाद मर्डर कर दिया गया। -फाइल फोटो

बताते चलें कि बीती 26 अक्टूबर को फरीदाबाद जिले के बल्लभगढ़ में पेपर देकर लौट रही बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष की छात्रा 21 साल निकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई थी। आरोप नूह से कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद के चचेरे भाई तौसिफ पर लगे हैं। तौसीफ के दोस्त रेहान और एक मददगार अजरुद्दीन इस वक्त न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल के आदेश पर एसआईटी जांच कर रही है, वहीं सरकार ने इस मामले की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में किए जाने की मंजूरी दे दी है।

दरअसल, तौसीफ निकिता से शादी करना चाहता था। इसलिए वह कॉलेज के बाहर निकिता को ले जाने के लिए उसका इंतजार कर रहा था। जैसे ही निकिता कॉलेज से बाहर आई, तौसीफ उसे जबरन कार में बिठाने लगा, लेकिन निकिता ने इन्कार करते हुए विरोध किया तो तौसीफ ने उसे गोली मार दी।

घटना के 3 दिन बाद गुरुवार को कांग्रेस की हरियाणा अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा निकिता तोमर के परिवार से मिलने पहुंची थीं। मीडिया के सवाल पर कुमारी सैलजा ने कहा कि आरोपी का कांग्रेस से कोई कनेक्शन नहीं है। भाजपाई केवल अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए इस तरह के झूठा प्रचार कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस इस जघन्य अपराध की कड़ी निंदा करती है और हर तरह से पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। सैलजा ने सरकार से पीड़िता के भाई को सरकारी नौकरी और परिवार को आर्थिक मदद दिए जाने की भी मांग उठाई। उधर नूह के कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद पहले से ही इस मामले से कोई संबंध नहीं होने की बात कह चुके हैं।

