निकिता तोमर मर्डर केस:निकिता के घर पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम, बोले-बेटी ने परम्परा को झुकने नहीं दिया; लव नहीं ये आतंकी जेहाद है

फरीदाबाद7 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद के सेक्टर-23 स्थित निकिता तोमर के घर परिजनों से मिलते मेरठ के सरधना विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम।
  • भरोसा दिया-हत्यारों को फांसी मिले बगैर संतुष्टि नहीं, हरियाणा के सीएम से प्रक्रिया जल्द पूरी करने पर होगी बात
  • बल्लभगढ़ में 26 अक्टूबर को पेपर देकर लौट रही छात्रा निकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी

यूपी के फायर ब्रांड एवं सरधना के भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम बुधवार को फरीदाबाद में निकिता तोमर के घर पहुंचे। करीब 30 मिनट तक निकिता के पिता मूलचंद और भाई नवीन से घटना पर विस्तार से बात की। सोम ने इस जघन्य हत्याकांड की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि जब तक हत्यारों को फांसी नहीं मिल जाती, पूरा देश न्याय के लिए संघर्ष करता रहेगा।

निकिता के परिवार वालों के साथ संवेदना व्यक्त करने पहुंचे संगीत सोम कहा कि निकिता बेटी ने अपनी परम्परा को झुकने नहीं दिया। उसने जो बलिदान दिया है, उसे भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। हमारी माताएं-बहनें पहले से ही मुगलों के खिलाफ जौहर करती आयी हैं। निकिता ने लड़ाई लड़कर समाज का नाम रोसन किया है। आगे से ऐसा जेहाद न हो हम लोग ठोस प्रयास कर रहे हैं। हमें पूरी संतुष्टि तब होगी, जब हत्यारा तौसीफ और उसका दोस्त रेहान फांसी के फंदे पर झूलेंगे। भाजपा विधायक ने कहा कि ये लव जेहाद नहीं, बल्कि आतंकी जेहाद है। यही आतंकवाद है। इसे अब देश से जाना ही होगा। हमारी सरकारें इस तरह के जेहादियों को देश से भगाकर ही दम लेंगी।

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मेवात आज मिनी पाकिस्तान बनता जा रहा है। हरियाणा सरकार से बात करके ऐसे जेहादियों को सबक सिखाने के लिए कठोर कानून बनाने की मांग की जाएगी। यूपी की योगी सरकार जेहादियों का सर्वनाश करने के लिए सख्त कानून लाने जा रही है।

बी-कॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर, जिसकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी।
यह था घटनाक्रम

बता दें कि फरीदाबाद में रह रहे मूल रूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ के परिवार की 21 साल की बेटी निकिता बी-कॉम थर्ड ईयर की छात्रा थी। 26 अक्टूबर को बल्लभगढ़ के अग्रवाल कॉलेज से पेपर देकर बाहर निकली तो गोली मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी गई थी। मामले के अनुसार इकतरफा प्यार में नूंह से कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद का चचेरा भाई तौसीफ निकिता का अपहरण करना चाहता था। दोस्त रेहान की मदद से कार में अपहरण की कोशिश की। बचने की कोशिश में निकिता को तौसीफ ने गोली मार दी थी। पुलिस तौसीफ, रेहान और पिस्तौल उपलब्ध कराने वाले एक अन्य मददगार अजरुद्दीन को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। मामले में SIT जांच कर रही है। सरकार ने इस मामले की सुनवाई फास्टट्रैक कोर्ट में किए जाने की मंजूरी दे दी है। इस मामले में निकिता की एक सहेली इकलौती चश्मदीद गवाह है। उसके भी बयान दर्ज हो चुके हैं।

