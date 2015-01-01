पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Faridabad Nikita Tomar Murder High Court Orders To Ensure Protection Of Life And Property Of Murder Favouring Advocate

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड:हाईकोर्ट ने हत्यारोपियों के वकील की सुरक्षा पुख्ता करने का आदेश दिया, अगली सुनवाई 13 जनवरी को

फरीदाबाद27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद की B.Com की छात्रा निकिता तोमर की फाइल फोटो, जिसका बीती 26 अक्टूबर को मर्डर कर दिया गया था।
  • 26 अक्टूबर को बल्लभगढ़ के अग्रवाल कॉलेज से पेपर देकर निकली बी-कॉम की छत्रा निकिता की कर दी गई थी हत्या
  • हत्यारोपियों तौसीफ और रेहान के वकील अनीस खान दी थी पुलिस कमिश्नर को धमकी की शिकायत, हाईकोर्ट में लगाई याचिका

फरीदाबाद के बी-कॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर की हत्या के मामले में पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। कोर्ट ने मामले के मुख्य आरोपियों तौसीफ और रेहान के वकील अनीस खान को राहत प्रदान की है। कोर्ट ने पुलिस कमिश्नर को वकील की जान-माल की सुरक्षा के लिए आदेश दिए हैं। अब इस केस की अगली सुनवाई 13 जनवरी 2021 को होगी।

ये है हत्या का पूरा मामला
हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ में परिवार के साथ रह रही उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ निवासी निकिता तोमर अग्रवाल कॉलेज में B.Com फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा थी। 26 अक्टूबर को शाम करीब पौने 4 बजे जब वह परीक्षा देकर कॉलेज के बाहर निकली तो सोहना निवासी तौसीफ और रेहान ने कार में अगवा करने की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर तौसीफ ने निकिता को गोली मार दी थी। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई थी। दिनदहाड़े हुई यह वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई थी, जिसके आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए तौसीफ और रेहान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।

6 नवंबर को पुलिस ने फाइल की चार्जशीट
मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सरकार ने इसकी जांच SIT को सौंप दी। एसआईटी की टीम ने पांच घंटे के अंदर मुख्य हत्यारोपी तौसीफ को सोहना से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके साथी रेहान और हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले अजरू को भी पुलिस ने पकड़ा। तमाम साक्ष्यों और सबूतों को एकत्र करके महज 11 दिन में ही 600 पेज की चार्जशीट तैयार करके छह नवंबर को कोर्ट में दाखिल कर दी। चार्जशीट में निकिता की सहेली समेत कुल 60 गवाह बनाए गए हैं। यह मामला फास्ट ट्रैक केर्ट में चल रहा है।

सोशल मीडिया पर की गई थी वकील के खिलाफ टिप्पणी
तौसीफ और रेहान के वकील अनीस खान के खिलाफ बीते दिनों कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी और जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी थी। अनीस खान ने पुलिस कमिश्नर ओपी सिंह से मुलाकात करके कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। आरोप है कि जब उनकी शिकायत पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो वह पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की शरण में चले गए।

इस याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट की जस्टिस अरुण कुमार त्यागी की सिंगल बैंच ने पुलिस कमिश्नर ओपी सिंह को वकील की जान-माल की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का आदेश दिया है। अब इस केस की अगली सुनवाई अब 13 जनवरी 2021 तय की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें