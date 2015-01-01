पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधी की धर-पकड़:फरार चल रहे फ्रैक्चर गैंग के 5 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

फरीदाबाद35 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद पुलिस की गिरफ्त में 5 हजार का इनामी बदमाश जतिन उर्फ जीतू।
  • 23 फरवरी की रात करीब साढ़े 11 बजे किया था गांव भैंसरावली केअन्नी को गोलियों से छलनी

फरीदाबाद के ग्रेटर फरीदाबाद वर्ल्ड स्ट्रीट पर फरवरी में गोलियों से छलनी करके हुई गांव भैंसरावली निवासी अन्नी की हत्या मामले में फरार चल रहे पांच हजार के इनामी बदमाश जतिन उर्फ जीतू को क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-17 प्रभारी संदीप मोर और उनकी टीम ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इस मामले में सिर्फ जतिन की ही गिरफ्तारी बकाया थी, बाकी छह आरोपितों को क्राइम ब्रांच पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज चुकी है।

क्राइम ब्रांच के मुताबिक अन्नी पर गोलियां बरसाने के दौरान जीतू मुख्य आरोपित कुलभूषण उर्फ कुल्लू के साथ वहीं मौजूद था। गौरतलब है कि 23 फरवरी की रात करीब साढ़े 11 बजे अन्नी और भूरा अपने साथी राहुल के साथ स्कार्पियो कार में वर्ल्ड स्ट्रीट की तरफ जा रहे थे। राहुल कार चला रहा था, भूरा और अन्नी पीछे बैठे थे। तभी ब्रेजा कार ओवरटेक कर उनके आगे आकर रुकी। उसमें से उतरे हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने अन्नी और भूरा पर गोलियों से हमला कर दिया। राहुल जान बचाकर दीवार की ओट में छिप गया था। वारदात को अंजाम देकर हमलावर फरार हो गए।

28 फरवरी को अन्नी की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई थी। वहीं भूरा के पैर में इतनी गोलियां लगी थीं कि उसका पैर काटना पड़ गया था। क्राइम ब्रांच ने जीतू को बीपीटीपी क्षेत्र से एक दोस्त से मिलने के दौरान पकड़ा। वह हत्या के बाद से मथुरा में छिपा हुआ था।

क्राइम ब्रांच के मुताबिक साल 2018 के दौरान गांव नचौली निवासी कुलभूषण उर्फ कुल्लू ने फ्रैक्चर गैंग बनाया था। वे रुपये लेकर हथौड़े से लोगों के पैर तोड़ डालते थे। उनकी पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल कर दहशत पैदा करते थे। जीतू इस गिरोह में भी शामिल रहा था। आज आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।

