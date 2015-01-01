पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी के डर से किसान नेता अंडर ग्राउंड:पानीपत के किसान नेताओं को चाय पीने के बहाने थाने बुला रही पुलिस

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
किसान नेता कुलदीप बलाना।
  • किसानों के दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने 27 नवंबर तक धारा 144 लगाई
  • प्रशासन ने किसानों और कर्मचारियों से की शांतिपूर्ण विरोध-प्रदर्शन करने की अपील

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में किसान संगठनों के 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली में प्रस्तावित आंदोलन को देखते हुए हरियाणा और पंजाब में किसान नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी का सिलसिला जारी है। इसे देखते हुए पानीपत के किसान नेता मंगलवार से ही अंडर ग्राउंड हो चुके हैं। पुलिस किसान नेताओं के घरों के चक्कर लगा रही है। उनके न मिलने पर कॉल करके चाय पीने के बहाने थाने बुलाया जा रहा है। वहीं, दिल्ली में किसानों के आंदोलन और कर्मचारी संगठनों की देशव्यापी हड़ताल को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने 25 से 27 नवंबर तक जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी है। अंतर राज्य और अंतर जिला नाकों को सील कर दिया गया है।

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में किसान संगठनों ने 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी कर रखी है। इसके साथ निजीकरण और अन्य मांगों को लेकर कर्मचारी संगठनों ने भी 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल की घोषणा की हुई है। सरकार ने कोरोना का हवाला देते हुए किसान और कर्मचारी संगठनों से दिल्ली कूच न करने की अपील की है। किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने के लिए हरियाणा और पंजाब में किसान नेताओं को गिरफ्तार किया जा रहा है। पानीपत के किसान भी आंदोलन में शामिल होने की तैयारी में है। इसकी भनक लगने पर पुलिस ने किसान नेताओं के घर चक्कर लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। हालांकि जिले के किसान नेता पहले ही अंडर ग्राउंड हो चुके हैं। नेताओं के घर पर न मिलने पर उन्हें कॉल की जा रही है। नेताओं को मिलने और थाने आकर चाय पीने का न्योता दिया जा रहा है।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान कुलदीप बलाना ने बताया कि पुलिस कई बार घर आ चुकी है। वह मंगलवार से एक शादी में हैं। पुलिस फोन करके थाने बुला रही है। 26 नवंबर को प्रस्तावित किसान आंदोलन में जिले के किसानों के शामिल होने और न होने को लेकर अभी चर्चा चल रही है।

भाकियू रतन मान के पूर्व जिला उप-प्रधान बिंटू मलिक ने बताया कि पुलिस कई बार घर आ चुकी है। परिजनों ने मेरे बारे में पूछताछ की। इसके बाद डीएसपी हैडक्वार्टर सतीश वत्स का फोन आया और मिलने की बात कही। वह अभी एक शादी में व्यस्त हैं और जिले से बाहर हैं। किसान आंदोलन की रूपरेखा तैयार हो चुकी है। जिले के किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होंगे।

प्रशासन ने लागू की धारा 144, शांतिपूर्ण विरोध-प्रदर्शन की अपील
दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन और कर्मचारी संगठनों की देशव्यापी हड़ताल को देखते हुए बुधवार को प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने बैठक की। एडीसी मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में 25 से 27 नवंबर तक धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। इसके साथ अंतर राज्य और अंतर जिला के सभी नाकों पर पुलिस फोर्स तैनात करके उन्हें सील कर दिया गया है। प्रशासन की ओर से ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

इसके अलावा भी आवश्यक प्वाइंट पर नाके बनाए गए हैं। 25 से 27 नवंबर तक किसी भी अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को मुख्यालय न छोड़ने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को किसी भी सूरत में मोबाइल फोन स्विच ऑफ न करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। किसानों से दिल्ली न जाने और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से विरोध-प्रदर्शन करने की अपील की है।

