पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का 17वां दिन:करनाल, पानीपत और हिसार में टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का कब्जा, बोले- न्योता आया तो बात जरूर करेंगे

चंडीगढ़20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसानों ने शनिवार को टोल बंद रखने के लिए कंपनी अधिकारियों से अपील की थी।
  • पहले टोल कंपनी से अपील की, नहीं माने तो बैरियर तोड़कर कब्जा कर लिया

कृषि कानून रद्द करवाने की मांग पर अड़े किसान आज देशभर में टोल प्लाजा फ्री करेंगे। इसकी शुरुआत भी हो गई है। क्योंकि हरियाणा में करनाल में बसताड़ा, पानीपत, अंबाला और हिसार रोड स्थित रामायण टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों ने शुक्रवार की रात को ही कब्जा कर लिया था। उन्होंने बैरियर तोड़कर टोल प्लाजा अपने हाथ में लिया और अब इन तीनों टोल से वाहन फ्री में गुजर रहे हैं। इस दौरान मौके से पुलिस-प्रशासन नदारद रहा।

दरअसल, किसानों ने शनिवार को टोल बंद रखने के लिए कंपनी अधिकारियों से अपील की थी। टोल प्रबंधन ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्रधिकरण के आदेश पर ही कोई निर्णय लेने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद करनाल DC निशांत कुमार यादव ने शनिवार की सुबह टोल पर पुलिस बल तैनात करने की बात कही, लेकिन उससे पहले ही किसान शुक्रवार देर रात ही टोल पर पहुंचे गए और कब्जा कर लिया।

हालांकि, उनका ये भी कहना है कि फिलहाल रेल रोकने की योजना नहीं है। सरकार से बातचीत के दरवाजे खुले हैं, न्योता आया तो जरूर बात करेंगे। दूसरी ओर, कानून वापसी के लिए किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रताप सिंह ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी है।

याचिका में कहा गया है कि

  • केंद्रीय कृषक उपज व्यापार और वाणिज्य (संवर्धन और सरलीकरण) विधेयक, 2020, कृषि (सशक्तिकरण और संरक्षण) कीमत अश्वासन और कृषि सेवा करार विधेयक, 2020 और आवश्यक वस्तु संशोधन विधेयक, 2020 को रद्द कर दिया जाए।
  • ये अवैध और मनमाने हैं। इनसे व्यावसायीकरण और गुटबंदी के लिए मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा। किसानों को कॉर्पोरेट की दया पर रखा जा रहा है।
  • मामले में पुरानी याचिकाओं को सुना जाए। इनमें कहा गया है कि नए कानून देश के कृषि क्षेत्र को निजीकरण की ओर धकेल देंगे।
  • ये कृषि उत्पाद बाजार समिति (एपीएमसी) प्रणाली को खत्म करेंगे, जिसका उद्देश्य उत्पादों के उचित मूल्य सुनिश्चित करना है।
  • ये कानून जल्दबाजी में पारित किए गए हैं। किसान वास्तव में डर रहे हैं कि वे कॉर्पोरेट घरानो के भरोसे ही रह जाएंगे।

अब तक 11 किसानों की मौत

बता दें कि सर्दी और कोरोना के बावजूद किसान 17 दिन से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। टिकरी और सिंघु बॉर्डर पर एक-एक कर अब तक 11 किसान दम तोड़ चुके हैं। किसी की जान पेट या सीने में दर्द की वजह से तो किसी की हादसे में गई। सर्दी में आसमान तले बैठे किसान लगातार बीमार पड़ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें