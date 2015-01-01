पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:बहादुरगढ़ में टीकरी बॉर्डर पर एक और किसान की मौत; अब तक 7 की जा चुकी है जान, एक ने की थी आत्महत्या

बहादुरगढ़18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसान हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ में टिकरी बॉर्डर पर डटा हुआ था। दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उसकी मौत हुई।
  • पिछले 20 दिन में आंदोलन से जुड़े 7 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है
  • एक जिंदा जल गया था, 6 की मौत बीमारी और हार्टअटैक से हुई

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में शामिल एक और किसान की मौत हो गई है। मृतक की पहचान 37 वर्षीय जयसिंह के रूप में हुई है, जो बठिंडा के गांव तुंगवाली का रहने वाला है। वह हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ में टिकरी बॉर्डर पर डटा हुआ था। दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उसकी मौत हुई।

बता दें कि आंदोलन को 20 दिन से ज्यादा हो गए हैं। ज्यादातर किसान पंजाब के हैं, जो कुंडली और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर आंदोलनरत हैं। पिछले 20 दिन में आंदोलन से जुड़े 7 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें से एक कार में जिंदा जल गया था। जबकि बाकी 6 की मौत बीमारी और हार्टअटैक से हुई।

वहीं बुधवार रात को कुंडली बॉर्डर पर 65 वर्षीय संत बाबा राम सिंह ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली थी। वे करनाल के सिंघरा गांव के रहने वाले थे। सिंघरा के ही गुरुद्वारा साहिब नानकसर के ग्रंथी थे। उन्होंने गुरुमुखी में एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि यह जुल्म के खिलाफ एक आवाज है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें