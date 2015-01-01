पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम का प्रदेश के नाम संदेश:किसान हमारी प्राथमिकता, कृषि बिलों के खिलाफ दिल्ली न जाएं : मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल

हरियाणा27 मिनट पहले
सीएम मनोहर लाल (फाइल फोटो)

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने बताया कि थोड़े लालच में कुछ लोग राजस्थान का बाजरा हरियाणा में लाकर बेच रहे हैं तो यूरिया पंजाब में भेजा जा रहा है। सरकार की प्राथमिकता प्रदेश का किसान है। इसलिए न तो दूसरे राज्य से यहां बाजरा लाया जाए और न ही यहां से यूरिया कहीं भेजा जाए। क्योंकि सरकार किसान का नुकसान नहीं चाहती है।

रविवार शाम प्रदेश की जनता से ऑनलाइन रूबरू हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने किसानों और कर्मचारियों के आंदोलनों को लेकर भी उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास किया और कहा कि यह समय आंदोलन का नहीं है। संकट के समय में हमेशा की तरह समाज की सेवा करें। 3 कृषि बिलों पर विपक्ष और कुछ किसान संगठन किसानों को बहका रहे हैं। इसलिए किसान दिल्ली न जाएं। किसानों की फसल एमएसपी पर ही खरीदी जाएगी और मंडी भी बंद नहीं होगी।

जानिए सीएम ने किसके लिए क्या संदेश दिया

किसान: सीएम ने कहा कि कुछ पार्टियां और किसान संगठनों द्वारा भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है। 3 कृषि बिलों से किसानों को नुकसान नहीं है। इस बार अब तक 6 लाख एमटी बाजरा की खरीद हो चुकी है। कुछ लोग राजस्थान से बाजरा ला रहें हैं। यह कुकृत्य है। पंजाब में यूरिया न होने से सीमा से सटे जिलों से वहां यूरिया भेजा रहा है। इसलिए ऐसा न करें।

कर्मचारी: मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण में कर्मचारियों ने अच्छा काम किया, आर्थिक योगदान भी दिया। अभी आंदोलन का समय नहीं है। उनकी मांग उचित हो सकती है, लेकिन यह संकट का समय है। ऐसे भी परिवार हैं, जिनका एक भी सदस्य नौकरी में नहीं है। कुछ लोगों के सिर पर छत नहीं है। हम सभी मांगों को पूरा करेंगे। इस साल 10-12 हजार करोड़ का राजस्व कम रह सकता है। 25 दिसंबर को कई घोषणा करेंगे।

आम जनता: मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि आशा थी कि संक्रमण कम हो जाएगा, परंतु एक बार फिर हर रोज ढाई से 3 हजार नए केस मिल रहें हैं। लोगों को मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना चाहिए। हर व्यक्ति 5-7 मास्क जेब में रखे। जो बिना मास्क दिखे, उसे दे दे।

पुलिस के असली लक्ष्मी अभियान की सीएम ने की सराहना

पुलिस कर्मचारियों की ओर से दिवाली पर घर की ‘असली लक्ष्मी’ यानी बेटियों के बारे में जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान चलाया। महिला पुलिस थानों की टीमों ने अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में घरों का दौरा किया, दिवाली की बधाई दी और उन्हें ‘हर घर लक्ष्मी’ के बारे में अवगत कराते हुए दुर्गा शक्ति एप के बारे में भी बताया। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर करनाल व कुरुक्षेत्र पुलिस के इस अभियान की सराहना की।

