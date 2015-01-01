पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Farmers Eating Antibiotic And Pen Killer Without Medical Advice, 6 Deaths Occurred On Both Borders, 25 Refer

जोखिम में जान:बिना डॉक्टरी सलाह एंटीबायोटिक और पेन किलर खा रहे किसान, दोनों बॉर्डर पर 6 मौतें हो चुकीं, 25 रेफर

बहादुरगढ़
कुंडली बॉर्डर पर पंजाब से दवा लेकर आए डॉक्टर।
  • डॉक्टरों ने चेताया- एंटीबायोटिक बिना जांच के खाने से हार्ट अटैक का खतरा
  • बिना सलाह न लें - 20 सरकारी टीमों के अलावा 50 से ज्यादा टीमें बांट रहीं दवा

(धीरज शर्मा) सिंघु और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर 18 दिन से धरने पर बैठे किसानों की स्वास्थ्य देखभाल बड़ी चुनौती बनती जा रही है। दवाएं बांट रहे डॉक्टरों के अनुसार यहां पर लोग बड़ी संख्या में एंटीबायोटिक और पेन किलर गोलियां खा रहे हैं। डर की बात यह है कि दवा देते वक्त न पूरी मेडिकल हिस्ट्री देखी जा रही है और न टेस्ट हो रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार ज्यादा एंटीबायोटिक का सेवन धड़कन बढ़ाता है, जिससे हार्ट अटैक का खतरा रहता है। बहादुरगढ़ में 5 और साेनीपत में एक आंदोलनकारी की तबीयत बिगड़ने से पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है। 25 से अधिक किसान अस्पताल रेफर किए जा चुके हैं।

कुंडली और टिकरी बॉर्डर पर हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की करीब 20 टीमें तैनात हैं। इसके अलावा पंजाब-हरियाणा से आए आयुष, होम्योपैथी डाक्टर, फार्मासिस्ट और सेवा के तौर पर दवाएं बांटने वालों की भी 30 से ज्यादा टीमें यहां हैं। सिर्फ सरकारी टीमें ही 65 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच कर चुकी हैं। दवा बांटने के लिए महाराष्ट्र के नांदेड़ से कुंडली पहुंचे बीएएमएस डाॅ. देवानंद रातुलिकर कहते हैं कि वह किसानों को दवा के प्रभावों के बारे में जागरूक कर रहे हैं।

पंजाब के नवांशहर से शनिवार को ही कुंडली पहुंचे डाॅ. टेकचंद सैनी और डाॅ. विमल कुमार ने कहा कि उन्हें पता चला था कि धरने पर किसान बीमार हो रहे हैं। वे मोटरसाइकिल पर ही दवाइयां रखकर किसानों को बांट रहे हैं। इन्होंने बताया कि कुछ किसान गोलियों के खाली रैपर भी लेकर आते हैं। कई लोग तो अब तक एक-एक पत्ता एंटीबायॉटिक्स खा चुके हैं। लुधियाना के आरएमपी डाॅ. कमलजीत सिंह भी बीमार किसानों की संख्या बढ़ने की सूचना पर दो दिन पहले कुंडली पहुंचे। वे मानते हैं कि किस किसान को पहले कौन सी बीमारी रही है और उसे दवा की कितनी डोज देनी है, ऐसी जानकारियां उनके पास नहीं होती।

मेडिकल टीमें करेंगी मॉनिटरिंग : सीएमओ

सोनीपत के सीएमओ डाॅ. जेएस पुनिया का कहना है कि कुंडली में किसानों की सुविधा के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 10 डाक्टरों की टीम, 2 नर्सिंग स्टाफ की टीम और 5 सैंपलिंग की टीम तैयार की हैं। ध्यान दे रहे हैं कि अब कोई भी दवाइयां इस तरीके से ना बांटे जो किसानों के लिए घातक हो। वहीं, झज्जर के सीएमओ डाॅ. संजय दहिया ने कहा कि उन्होंने टीम से कहा है कि जहां-जहां खुले में इस तरह लोग सेवा के िलए बिना डाॅक्टरों की मौजूदगी में दवा बांट रहे हैं, उन्हें रोका जाए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग और रेडक्राॅस ने सात सेंटर बनाए हैं, जहां डाक्टर भी तैनात हैं।

शिविर लगाने वाले बोले- हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के ज्यादा मरीज आ रहे

टिकरी और सिंघु बॉर्डर पर चिकित्सा शिविर लगाने वाले जनस्वास्थ्य अभियान के कोर ग्रुप सदस्य डॉ. आरएस दहिया ने बताया कि शिविर में मरीज हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के कई आ रहे हैं। यह खतरनाक भी हो सकता है। यदि सभी मेडिकल टीमों में समन्वय हो तो ऐसे मरीजों को तत्काल अस्पताल भिजवाया जा सकता है। जालंधर से दवा बांटने आए डाॅ. विनोद दुआ कहते हैं कि बिना सलाह कई-कई दिन तक अनाप-शनाप दवाओं के सेवन से खून में थक्का बनने लगता है और प्लेटलेट्स की संख्या प्रभावित होती है। इससे दिल पर जोर पड़ता है और ठीक से काम नहीं कर पाता। आर्टरीज में कसाव पैदा होता है और ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ जाता है। उन्होंने आशंका जताई कि यहां पर कई किसानों का ब्लड प्रेशर सामान्य से अधिक होने के पीछे यह एक वजह हो सकती है।

