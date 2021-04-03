पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारिश में बढ़ रहा आंदोलन:किसानों ने ट्राॅलियों को बनाया वाटर प्रूफ, खाली फ्लैटों पर लगे होटल के बोर्ड, किराए पर दे रहे रूम

राई. बारिश से बचने के लिए ट्राॅली पर लगाता तिरपाल। - Dainik Bhaskar
राई. बारिश से बचने के लिए ट्राॅली पर लगाता तिरपाल।
  • दिनभर बूंदाबांदी के बाद आते रहे किसान, 100 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों से पहुंचे दहिया खाप के लोग
  • हर दिन गांव से ट्रॉलियों में ताजी सब्जी और लस्सी लेकर पहुंच रहे किसान

ठंड और बारिश कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में बैठे किसानों का हौसला ठंडा नहीं कर पा रही है। गुरुवार को दिनभर बूंदाबांदी हुई लेकिन किसानों का आना लगा रहा। बाहर से आ रहे किसानों के परिवार बारिश में होटलों में ठहर रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए आसापास के खाली फ्लैटों में होटल के बोर्ड लग गए हैं।

गुरुवार को दहिया खाप से 125 के करीब ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों में किसान पहुंचे। बारिश को देखते हुए ट्राॅलियों को प्लास्टिक तिरपाल से वाटर प्रूफ बना लिया है। स्थाई तौर पर लगाए गए टेंट पर भी प्लास्टिक कवर से ढांप दिया गया है। सड़क पर पानी को किसान इधर-उधर निकाल रहे हैं। कई दिन से धूप निकल रही थी। इससे ट्राॅलियों को थोड़ा खुला छोड़ा गया था। बारिश से लंगर सेवा भी प्रभावित हुई। सुबह से आठ बजे से ही चाय-पकौड़े और खाना शुरू हो जाता था। बारिश की वजह से 11 बजे के बाद ही लंगर सेवा शुरू हो गई।

ये हुई व्यवस्था : बारिश से बचने के लिए टेंटों और ट्राॅलियों को प्लास्टिक की चादरों से ढका, लंगर सेवा प्रभावित

पहले की बारिश से सबक, ऊंची जगह पर लगाए तंबू

जनवरी में भी बारिश का दौर आया था तो किसानों को पेरशानी झेलनी पड़ी थी। पंडालों में भी नीचे पानी भरा था। अब उससे सबक लेकर किसानों ने ट्राॅलियों या फिर सड़क पर ऊंचाई की जगह पर पंडाल लगाए हैं ताकि बारिश से दिक्कत न हो। किसान झाड़ू उठाकर या बाल्टी से पानी निकालते हुए भी नजर आए। कई जगह किसानों के लिए विभिन्न संगठनों ने वाटर प्रूफ पंडाल भी लगाए हैं।

खेतों से सब्जी और घर से लस्सी इकट्ठी कर ला रहे : प्रदेश के गांव-गांव से किसानों की भागीदारी अब आंदोलन में बढ़ रही है। सोनीपत जिले के आसपास के गांवों ने तो अब आंदोलन में लंगर सेवा के लिए अहम भागीदारी निभानी शुरू कर दी है। खेतों से ताजी सब्जी, घरों से ड्रम में लस्सी इकट्ठी करके किसान ला रहे हैं। महारा गांव के बिंटू ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर से दो ट्राॅली जोड़कर हर दिन लाते हैं। एक ट्राॅली में सब्जियां व लस्सी ताे दूसरी में किसान बैठकर आते हैं।

खाली फ्लैटों की बढ़ गई कमाई

ठंड और बारिश में किसान भले ही सड़कों पर हैं, लेकिन आंदोलन में बाहर से कुछ दिन की भागीदारी देने के लिए गाड़ियों में भी लोग विभिन्न राज्यों से पहुंच रहे हैं। पार्कर मॉल के आसपास खाली फ्लैट का इस्तेमाल अब रूम किराए पर देने में भी किया जा रहा है। कई जगह होटल या रूम एवलेबल के बोर्ड यहां लग गए हैं।

125 ट्रैक्टरों के साथ पहुंचे सिसाना गांव के किसान

खरखौदा | आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के लिए भारतीय किसान यूनियन की अध्यक्षता में दहिया खाप के चबूतरे पर हुई पंचायत में फैसले के आधार पर सिसाना गांव में सभी ठोलो व पान्नों से दो-दो व्यक्तियों को शामिल करते हुए कुल 23 सदस्यों की एक कमेटी बनाई गई। इसी कमेटी के नेतृत्व में किसानों के आंदोलन को समर्थन देने व आंदोलन को मजबूत करने के लिए गुरुवार को सिसाना से करीब 125 ट्रैक्टरों के काफिले के साथ किसान सिंधु बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए। कमेटी सदस्य जिंदर, पूर्व सरपंच कृष्ण, पूर्व जिला पार्षद चांद पहलवान ने कहा कि इसी तरह से बारी-बारी आंदोलन में किसान हिस्सा लेंगे। इससे पहले किसानों ने खरखौदा शहर के अंदरूनी हिस्से से अपनी यात्रा निकाली।

