किसान आंदोलन:हरियाणा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला; पंजाब में नहीं जाएंगी रोडवेज बसें; अंबाला में पुलिस से भिड़े प्रदर्शनकारी

सभी रोडवेज डिपुओं को अतिरिक्त बसों की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
  • जब तक किसान आंदोलन जारी रहेगा, हरियाणा रोडवेज की कोई बस पंजाब नहीं जाएगी

किसानों के दिल्‍ली कूच के मद्देनजर हरियाणा सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है, जिसके तहत प्रदेश की रोडवेज बसें पंजाब में नहीं जाएंगी। मनोहर सरकार ने इसकी घोषणा कर दी है। जब तक किसान आंदोलन जारी रहेगा, हरियाणा रोडवेज की कोई बस पंजाब नहीं जाएगी। इसके साथ ही सभी रोडवेज डिपुओं को अतिरिक्त बसों की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। डिपुओं को 5-5 अतिरिक्त बसें रखने को कहा गया है।

तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान संगठनों की ओर से 26 नवंबर को ‘दिल्ली चलो’ का आह्वान किया है। इसके मद्देनजर मनोहर सरकार ने हरियाणा पंजाब बॉर्डर सील कर दिया है। लेकिन बुधवार को अंबाला में चंडीगढ़-दिल्‍ली हाईवे पर काफी तनाव रहा। काफी संख्या में पंजाब के किसान बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे, क्योंकि वे दिल्ली जाना चाहते हैं। लेकिन उनको रोकने के लिए बॉर्डर पर पुलिस बल और अर्द्ध सुरक्षा बलों के जवान तैनात हैं। इस वजह से चंड़ीगढ़-दिल्‍ली हाईवे पर 15 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम लग गया है।

हरियाणा में घुसने की कोशिश करते पंजाब के किसान
हरियाणा में घुसने की कोशिश करते पंजाब के किसान

वहीं सरकार ने आदेश दिए गए हैं कि पंजाब की ओर से कोई भी हरियाणा में घुस न पाए। लेकिन अंबाला के मोहड़ा में भाकियू के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी के नेतृत्व में प्रदेश के कई जिलों के किसान इकट्‌ठा हुए थे। उन्होंने आगे बढ़ने की कोशिश की तो पुलिस जवानों ने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान किसानों और पुलिस वालों में टकराव हो गया। झड़प भी हुई। यहां तक कि किसानों ने बैरिकेड भी तोड़ दिए। इसके चलते हरियाणा पुलिस को किसानों को रोकने को लिए वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ा।

बता दें कि चंडीगढ़-दिल्‍ली हाईवे पर कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए गए हैं। बैरिकेड लगाकर सड़क पर आवागमन रोक दिया गया है। अंबाला में मोहड़ा मंडी के पास रैपिड एक्शन फ़ोर्स की टीम तैनात है। पुलिस ने सभी जिलों में नाकेबंदी बढ़ा दी है। पंजाब जाने वाले मुख्य रास्ते बंद कर दिए गए हैं। जींद में दातासिंहवाला बॉर्डर और अम्बाला में देवीनगर और सद्दोपुर बॉर्डर सील किए हैं। झज्जर-रेवाड़ी समेत कई जिलों में धारा 144 लगा दी है। सोनीपत में कुंडली बॉर्डर पर नाकेबंदी कड़ी कर दी है।

बॉर्डर पर पुलिस से भिड़ते पंजाब के किसान
बॉर्डर पर पुलिस से भिड़ते पंजाब के किसान

डीजीपी मनोज यादव ने बताया कि केंद्र से रेपिड एक्शन फोर्स (आरएएफ) की 5 कंपनियां बुलाई हैं। इन्हें सिरसा, अम्बाला, जींद में पंजाब बॉर्डर और सोनीपत में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर तैनात किया है। पुलिस की 14 अतिरिक्त कंपनियां भी लगाई हैं। किसानों को पंजाब से एंट्री करने व दिल्ली जाने से रोकने पर फोकस है। इस बीच सीएम मनोहर लाल ने किसानों से दिल्ली कूच वापस लेने की अपील की है।

4 नेशनल हाईवे पर फोकस

किसान संगठनों के मुख्य फोकस में हरियाणा से दिल्ली जाने वाले 4 प्रमुख राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग रहेंगे। इनमें अम्बाला-दिल्ली, हिसार-दिल्ली, रेवाड़ी-दिल्ली, पलवल-दिल्ली हाईवे होंगे। अम्बाला के शंभू बॉर्डर, भिवानी के गांव मुढ़ाल चौक, करनाल में घरौंडा मंडी, बहादुरगढ़ में टिकरी बॉर्डर व सोनीपत में एजुकेशन सिटी राई में भी किसानों के एकत्रित होने की संभावना है। पुलिस पंचकूला, अम्बाला, कैथल, जींद, फतेहाबाद व सिरसा में पंजाब से हरियाणा में प्रवेश करने वाले बॉर्डर पॉइंट्स पर यातायात डायवर्ट कर सकती है।

