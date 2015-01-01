पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का 17वां दिन:कानून रद्द कराने किसान पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट, आज हाईवे जाम और टोल प्लाजा फ्री करेंगे

कुंडली बॉर्डर16 मिनट पहले
यह तस्वीर दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ एनएच-44 की है। ये 17 दिन से किसानों का धरना स्थल बना हुआ है। इस तस्वीर में 2 किमी का एरिया कवर है। ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां 8 किमी तक खड़ी हैं और ये कतार रोज बढ़ रही है। -गीतांश गौतम
  • कुंडली बॉर्डर ड्यूटी में लगे दो आईपीएस अफसर पाए गए
  • कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 23 किसानों की हुई जांच, सभी निगेटिव

नए कृषि कानूनों को लेकर केंद्र और किसानों के बीच गतिरोध कायम है। कानून वापसी के लिए किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रताप सिंह ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी है। वहीं, शुक्रवार को किसान 12 दिसंबर को दिल्ली तक पहुंचने वाले सभी नेशनल हाईवे जाम करने और टोल प्लाजा फ्री करने की तैयारी में लगे रहे। प्रदर्शन के लिए 30 हजार किसानों का दल अमृतसर से रवाना हुआ, सभी शनिवार शाम तक कुंडली बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे।

सभी अमृतसर, तरनतारन, गुरदासपुर, जालंधर, कपूरथला और मोगा जिलों के हैं। वहीं, कुंडली बॉर्डर पर तैनात दो आईपीएस अफसर डीसीपी गौरव और एडिशनल डीसीपी घनश्याम बंसल कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। ऐसे में दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। रोज 200 टेस्ट का लक्ष्य है। शुक्रवार को 23 किसानों के टेस्ट हुए और सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। अब तक बार्डर पर सैकड़ों किसान बुखार और खांसी की दवा ले चुके हैं। दूसरी ओर, भाजपा ने रणनीति बनाई है कि पार्टी अब किसानों के बीच जाकर उन्हें नए कानूनों के बारे में जागरूक करेगी। भाजपा देशभर में 700 प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, सैकड़ों चौपाल व जनसंपर्क अभियान का आयोजन करेगी।

मंत्रियों की बात जरूर सुनें: मोदी
गुरुवार को किसानों को लेकर केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की थी। मोदी ने इसका वीडियो शेयर कर कहा- इसे जरूर सुनें।

याचिका में कहा- ये हमें कॉर्पोरेट के भरोसे छोड़ देंगे

  • केंद्रीय कृषक उपज व्यापार और वाणिज्य (संवर्धन और सरलीकरण) विधेयक, 2020, कृषि (सशक्तिकरण और संरक्षण) कीमत अश्वासन और कृषि सेवा करार विधेयक, 2020 और आवश्यक वस्तु संशोधन विधेयक, 2020 को रद्द कर दिया जाए।
  • ये अवैध और मनमाने हैं। इनसे व्यावसायीकरण और गुटबंदी के लिए मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा। किसानों को कॉर्पोरेट की दया पर रखा जा रहा है।
  • मामले में पुरानी याचिकाओं को सुना जाए। इनमें कहा गया है कि नए कानून देश के कृषि क्षेत्र को निजीकरण की ओर धकेल देंगे।
  • ये कृषि उत्पाद बाजार समिति (एपीएमसी) प्रणाली को खत्म करेंगे, जिसका उद्देश्य उत्पादों के उचित मूल्य सुनिश्चित करना है।
  • ये कानून जल्दबाजी में पारित किए गए हैं। किसान वास्तव में डर रहे हैं कि वे कॉर्पोरेट घरानो के भरोसे ही रह जाएंगे।

शरजील के मुद्दे से दूर रहें, वार्ता करें: तोमर

कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर ने कहा कि सरकार के प्रस्ताव पर किसानों ने जवाब नहीं दिया, चुप हो गए। वे आंदोलन खत्म कर वार्ता का रास्ता अपनाएं। वहीं, तोमर ने टिकरी बॉर्डर पर शरजील के पोस्टर का मसला उठाया। उन्होंने कहा कि ये पोस्टर किसान का मुद्दा कैसे हो सकते हैं। किसानों काे इनसे खुद का दूर रखना चाहिए। दरअसल, गुरुवार को किसानों के मंच पर लगे पोस्टर में उमर खालिद, शरजील इमाम, आदि की रिहाई की मांग की गई थी।

सरकार से बातचीत के दरवाजे खुले: किसान

शनिवार को हाईवे बंद कराने व टोल फ्री के ऐलान के मद्देनजर पंजाब के किसान नेता देर रात तक मीटिंग करते रहे। किसानों की अलग-अलग ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। शुक्रवार प्रेसवार्ता के वक्त 2 मिनट के लिए बाहर आए किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि 12 को टोल फ्री और हाईवे व एक्सप्रेसवे बंद कराएंगे। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि फिलहाल रेल रोकने की योजना नहीं है। हम वार्ता के लिए तैयार हैं। निमंत्रण आएगा तो जाएंगे।

