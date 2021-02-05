पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Fatehabad Accused Of Raping A Minor Jumped From The Third Floor Of The Court Complex In Fatehabad; Injured

इंसानियत निभाता तो ये नौबत न आती:फतेहाबाद में कोर्ट कॉम्पलेक्स की तीसरी मंजिल से कूदा नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का आरोपी; घायल

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
फतेहाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती दुष्कर्म के आरोपी युवक का उपचार करते डॉक्टर और पास मौजूद पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
फतेहाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती दुष्कर्म के आरोपी युवक का उपचार करते डॉक्टर और पास मौजूद पुलिस।

हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद में शुक्रवार को एक युवक कोर्ट कॉम्पलेक्स की तीसरी मंजिल से कूद गया। बताया जा रहा है कि इसे नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म के मामले में पुलिस पेशी पर लेकर आई हुई थी। कोर्ट में पेश होने के बाद यह एकाएक छुड़ाकर कूद गया। गनीमत रही कि जान नहीं गई। घायल आरोपी को नागरिक अस्तपाल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। दूसरी ओर इस घटना के बाद शहर में चर्चा है कि ऐसे शख्स को तो मर ही जाना चाहिए था। हालांकि वक्त रहते इंसानियत की लाज रखी होती तो आज इस तरह मुंह छिपाकर मरने जैसा कदम उठाने की नौबत नहीं आई होती।

पुलिस के अनुसार मल्लड़ निवासी सुधीर कुमार के खिलाफ 28 जनवरी को एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में POCSO एक्ट, SC/ST एक्ट और अन्य धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज हुआ था। गुरुवार को पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया और शुक्रवार को जब कोर्ट में पेश किया तो आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेजने का आदेश दे दिया। इसके बाद जब उसे फिंगर प्रिंट लगवाने के लिए पुलिस कर्मी तीसरी मंजिल पर ले गए तो वह अचानक भाग खड़ा हुआ और नीचे कूद गया। जैसे ही नीचे गिरा, उसे कंधे में चोट आई।

गनीमत यह रही कि उसकी जान बच गई। उसे आनन-फानन में नागरिक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। सूचना मिलते ही DSP दलजीत सिंह, सिटी SHO सुरेंद्र कंबोज और सुरक्षा गार्द अस्पताल पहुंच गई। डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार देखा जाएगा कि आरोपी को जेल में भेजने के लिए फिट है या नहीं।

