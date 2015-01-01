पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या का राज खुला:फोन चार्जिंग पर लगाया तो अचानक गई कागज पर नजर, 1 महीने पता चला-हनीट्रैप से तंग आकर गंवाई थी भाई ने जान

फतेहाबाद9 मिनट पहले
  • 10 अक्टूबर को घर में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या की थी जिले के गांव झलनियां में संजय नामक एक युवक ने
  • राज खुला-हिसार के गांव असरावां निवासी शर्मिला ने प्रेमजाल में फंसाया, साथियों के साथ बना रही थी पैसों का दबाव

फतेहाबाद में आत्महत्या के एक मामले में एक महीने बाद गुरुवार को नया मोड़ आ गया। पता चला कि इस खौफनाक कदम के पीछे ब्लैकमेलिंग बड़ी वजह रही। मृतक के भाई ने पुलिस को बताया कि कल जब वह फोन चार्जिंग पर लगाने लगा तो अचानक उसकी नजर एक कागज पर पड़ी। उसमें फोन का पासवर्ड लिखा हुआ था और जब फोन को अनलॉक किया तो उसमें एक रिकॉर्डिंग मिली। इसी से खुलासा हुआ कि प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर उसे आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा था। बहरहाल पुलिस नए सिरे से मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

बताते चलें कि जिले के गांव झलनियां में संजय नामक एक युवक ने बीती 10 अक्टूबर को घर में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। इस मामले में आत्महत्या की असल वजह का पता नहीं चल पाया था। गुरुवार को दर्ज शिकायत के मुताबिक मृतक के भाई सुनील ने बताया कि बुधवार को उसने संजय के कमरे में फोन चार्ज करने के लिए लगा रखा था। अचानक टेबल के नीचे एक कागज दिखाई दिया। जब उसे खोला तो संजय ने सुसाइड नोट लिखा हुआ था जिसमें उसने बताया कि हिसार के आदमपुर के गांव असरावां निवासी शर्मिला ने उसे प्रेमजाल में फंसा लिया। इसके बाद वह अपने पति देशराज व उसके साथी रवि डुड्‌डी, गांव एमपी रोही निवासी सुनील के साथ मिलकर ब्लैकमेल करने लगी।

सुसाइड नोट में संजय ने लिखा है कि इन आरोपियों ने उससे 1 लाख 70 हजार रुपए ले लिए। इन्हीं पैसों से शर्मिला ने अपने घर की मरम्मत करवाई और अब ज्यादा पैसों की मांग कर रही है। पता चला है कि आत्महत्या के एक दिन पहले उसके साथ आरोपियों ने मारपीट भी की थी। उनकी धमकी की रिकॉर्डिंग फोन में है। सुसाइड नोट में फोन का पासवर्ड तक लिखा हुआ था। मामले की शिकायत सदर पुलिस को दी गई है। पुलिस ने दंपति सहित चार लोगों पर धारा 306 के तहत मुकद्मा दर्ज किया है।

