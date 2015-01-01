पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल-बाल बचीं जिदंगियां:बहादुरगढ़ में फुटवियर फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग, तैयार और कच्चा माल जलकर हुआ राख, लाखों का नुकसान

बहादुरगढ़6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में फुटवियर फैक्टरी में से उठता धुंआ
  • फैक्टरी में कारीगर नहीं आए थे, इसलिए अभी काम शुरू नहीं हुआ था
  • आग बुझाने को रोहतक और झज्जर से भी बुलाई गई फायर ब्रिगेड

हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ जिले में मंगलवार को फुटवियर की फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लग गई। घटना में लाखों रुपये का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है। क्योंकि फैक्टरी में रखा तैयार और कच्चा माल दोनों जलकर राख हो गया है। हालांकि आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है, लेकिन गनीमत रही कि जानी नुकसान नहीं हुआ।

सेक्टर-17 हरियाणा राज्य औद्योगिक आधारभूत संरचना एवं विकास निगम (एचएसआइआइडीसी) द्वारा विकसित किया गया है। इसी सेक्टर के प्लाट नंबर 271 में एक्सिओन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के नाम से फुटवियर फैक्टरी चल रही थी। मंगलवार की सुबह इस फैक्टरी में अचानक आग लग गई।

गनीमत रही कि उस वक्त फैक्टरी में कोई कारीगर नहीं था, क्योंकि अभी काम शुरू नहीं हुआ था। वरना बड़ा हादसा होता और कई जानें जातीं। लेकिन आग लगने से फैक्टरी में रखा सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया है। आग फैक्टरी के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर लगी थी।

आग लगने की खबर लोगों ने दमकल विभाग को दी। मालिक आकाश बंसल भी मौके पर पहुंचे। फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ियों न मौके पर पहुंचकर करीब दो घंटे की कड़ी मशक्क्त के बाद आग बुझाई। समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया, वरना ऊपर की मंजिल में भी आग लग सकती थी।

आग बुझाने में आसपास रहने व काम करने वाले लोगों ने भी सहयोग किया। लेकिन आग इतनी भयानक थी कि बहादुरगढ़ से ही आई फायर ब्रिगेड की पांच गाड़ियां कम पड़ गई। ऐसे में फिर रोहतक और झज्जर से भी गाड़ियां बुलाई गईं, तब जाकर आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।

