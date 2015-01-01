पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Firecrackers Banned In 20 Districts Of The State, Yamunanagar Panchkula Relaxation Of 2 Hours

मुख्य सचिव ने जारी किए नए निर्देश:प्रदेश के 20 जिलों में पटाखों पर रोक, यमुनानगर-पंचकूला में 2 घंटे की छूट

हरियाणा35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • एनजीटी ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर के साथ उन शहरों में भी रोक लगाई थी, जहां हवा दूषित है

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेश के बाद हरियाणा सरकार ने एनसीआर के 14 जिलों के अलावा अन्य 6 जिलों में भी 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों की बिक्री व इस्तेमाल पर पूरी तरह रोक लगा दी है। सिर्फ यमुनानगर व पंचकूला में दिवाली व गुरुपर्व पर रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखे बेचने व इस्तेमाल की छूट रहेगी। इस संबंध में मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने निर्देश जारी किए है। डीसी, एसपी व प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को एनजीटी के आदेश लागू कराने को कहा गया है।

एनजीटी ने 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर के साथ उन सभी शहरों/कस्बों में पटाखे बेचने व इस्तेमाल करने पर राेक लगा रखी है, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा विषैली थी। वहीं, जिन शहरों में फिलहाल हवा की गुणवत्ता मध्यम, संतोषजनक, व अच्छी है, वहां ग्रीन पटाखे बिक सकेंगे। ऐसे शहरों में दिवाली, गुरुपर्व, छठ पर 2 घंटे, क्रिसमस व नए साल पर रात 11:54 से 12:30 बजे तक पटाखे इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

एनसीआर में ये 14 जिले शामिल

गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, भिवानी, चरखी दादरी, झज्जर, जींद, करनाल, महेंद्रगढ़, नूंह, पानीपत, पलवल, रेवाड़ी, रोहतक व सोनीपत आदि जिले एनसीआर में हैं।

अब इन 6 जिलों में भी पाबंदी

नए निर्देशों के अनुसार, एनसीआर से बाहर पड़ने वाले फतेहाबाद में वायु गुणवत्ता गंभीर स्थिति में है। हिसार, कैथल, कुरुक्षेत्र में यह बहुत खराब, अम्बाला, नारनौल, पलवल व सिरसा में खराब श्रेणी में है। इसलिए एनजीटी के आदेशों की पालना करते हुए इन जिलों में पटाखों की बिक्री व इस्तेमाल पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

दिवाली से पहले प्रदूषण से कुछ राहत: पानीपत की हवा प्रदेश में सबसे साफ, एक्यूआई 149 पर

दिवाली से पहले प्रदेश में प्रदूषण में कुछ राहत मिली है। जीटी बेल्ट के जिलों में वायु गुणवत्ता मध्यम से खराब स्तर पर रही। पानीपत में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्टस (एक्यूआई) 149 पर आ गया। यहां की हवा प्रदेश में सबसे साफ रही। बहादुरगढ़ में एक्यूआई सबसे ज्यादा 417 रहा। यह गंभीर स्तर है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, हवा की गति बढ़ने और इसकी दिशा पूर्व से उत्तर होने से यह राहत मिली है। पहले उत्तर की ओर से हवा चल रही थी, जो पंजाब में जल रही पराली का धुआं लेकर आ रही थी। वहीं मंगलवार को पराली जहां 186 जगह जली थी, वह बुधवार को 118 जगह जली। अब तक 8204 जगह पराली या अन्य फसल अवशेष जलाने की घटनाएं सामने आई हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- त्योहारों की अहमियत जानते हैं, पर जिंदगी खतरे में है, इसे बचाना है

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पटाखों की बिक्री पर कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट की रोक के खिलाफ दायर की गई याचिका ठुकरा दी है। जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ और इंदिरा बनर्जी की पीठ ने कहा, हम जानते हैं कि त्योहारों की क्या अहमियत है, लेकिन आज के हालात में जिंदगी खुद ही खतरे में है। ऐसे में सभी चीजों से ऊपर इस जिंदगी को बचाना है। कोरोना संकट और स्वास्थ्य को देखते हुए पिछले हफ्ते हाईकोर्ट ने पश्चिम बंगाल में पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। कोर्ट ने ये अनुरोध भी ठुकरा दिया था कि पटाखे चलाने के लिए दो घंटे का वक्त निर्धारित किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें