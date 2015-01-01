पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी के दौरान फायरिंग:फरीदाबाद में गौरक्षकों और तस्करों में गोलीबारी, एक गाय की मौत 62 बरामद, गाड़ी में भरकर ले जा रहे थे

फरीदाबाद18 मिनट पहले
गौ तस्करों की गाड़ी, जिसमें गाय भरकर ले जाई जा रही थीं
  • बैन होने के बावजूद आए दिन सामने आते रहते हैं गौ तस्करी के मामले
  • गोलीबारी में एक गाय हुई घायल, गौशाला पहुंचने से पहले दम तोड़ा

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में गौरक्षकों और गौ तस्करों के बीच गोलीबारी की घटना हुई है। फायरिंग में एक गाय की मौत हो गई है, जबकि तस्करों के कब्जे से 62 गाय छुड़ाई गई हैं। तस्कर इन गायों को गाड़ी में भरकर ले जा रहे थे। फायरिंग आदर्श नगर थाना क्षेत्र में सेक्टर 62 में हुई।

गौरक्षा युवा वाहिनी ट्रस्ट के कार्यकर्ताओं को गायों को गाड़ी में भरकर ले जाने की सूचना मिली थी, जिसके आधार पर अशोक बाबा, हेमंत, विकास शर्मा, पंकज कौशिक, पवन बैंसला गौ तस्करों को रोकने पहुंच गए। गौ रक्षकों को देखकर तस्करों ने गाड़ी भगा ली, लेकिन उन्होंने तस्करों का पीछा किया।

इस दौरान तस्करों ने गौ रक्षकों पर फायरिंग की। इस गोलीबार में तस्करों की गाड़ी का टायर फट गया और वह आगे जाकर रुक गई। लेकिन तस्कर गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार हो गए। गौ रक्षकों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर तस्करों की गाड़ी को कब्जे में लिया और इसमें सवार गायों को गौशाला में पहुंचाया।

गोलीबारी में एक गाय घायल हो गई थी, जिसने गौशाला पहुंचने से पहले ही दम तोड़ दिया। बता दें कि दिल्ली एनसीआर के फरीदाबाद शहर में गौ तस्करी के मामले आए दिन सामने आते रहते हैं, जबकि देश में इस पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगाया हुआ है।

