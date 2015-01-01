पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  • For The Three Mayoral Posts, 45 Names Came From BJP And 22 From Congress, BJP Fielded Batra In Sonepat And Kulbhushan In Panchkula.

नगर निगम चुनाव:3 मेयर पदों के लिए भाजपा से 45 और कांग्रेस से 22 नाम पहुंचे, बीजेपी ने सोनीपत में बत्रा और पंचकूला में कुलभूषण को उतारा

हरियाणा33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा चुनाव समिति की बैठक के दौरान करते सीएम व अन्य नेता।
  • भाजपा के पंचकूला-सोनीपत में मेयर पदों के प्रत्याशी घोषित, अम्बाला में फंसा पेच
  • जेजेपी से चेयरमैन पद के लिए धारूहेड़ा नगरपालिका से राव मान सिंह और उकलाना नपा से महेंद्र कुमार सोनी लड़ेंगे

(सुशील भार्गव) प्रदेश में तीन नगर निगम सोनीपत, पंचकूला और अम्बाला समेत नगर परिषद के चुनावों को लेकर राजनीतिक गतिविधियां बढ़ गई हैं। भाजपा ने चुनाव समिति की चार घंटे चली बैठक के बाद पंचकूला और सोनीपत नगर निगम के मेयर पदों के प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान कर दिया है। पंचकूला से कुलभूषण गोयल और सोनीपत से ललित बत्रा को मेयर के प्रत्याशी बनाए गए हैं। सांपला नगर पालिका के लिए सोनू (महिला) को भाजपा ने अध्यक्ष पद की प्रत्याशी बनाया है, जबकि फिलहाल अम्बाला नगर निगम और रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद पर फिलहाल पेंच फंसा हुआ है। भाजपा अब कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों के ऐलान के बाद यहां से अपने प्रत्याशियों को चुनावी मैदान में उतारेगी। इधर, कांग्रेस आज चंडीगढ़ में मेयर पद के लिए नामों का ऐलान सुबह 11 बजे करेगी। पार्टी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा के पास सभी नामों का पैनल पहुंच चुका है। जेजेपी ने धारूहेड़ा नगरपालिका से चेयरमैन पद के लिए राव मान सिंह को मैदान में उतारा हैं। वहीं, उकलाना नगरपालिका से महेंद्र कुमार सोनी चेयरमैन पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इनेलो ने किसी भी नगर निगम के लिए प्रत्याशी की घोषणा नहीं की है।

सोनीपत में ललित बत्रा को आरएसएस से लंबे समय से जुड़े होने का मिला इनाम

ललित बत्रा आरएसएस से वर्षों से जुड़े हैं और संगठन में अपनी भागीदारी निभाते रहे हैं। वर्ष 2005 में उन्होंने विधानसभा का चुनाव भी भाजपा की टिकट पर लड़ा था। कांग्रेस लहर में वे सीट नहीं निकाल पाए थे। भाजपा सरकार के पिछले कार्यकाल में उन्हें ब्यूरो ऑफ पब्लिक इंटरप्राइजेज के उपप्रधान की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। 2007 से 2013 तक वे लोकसभा प्रभारी भी रह चुके हैं। अब मेयर पद पर किस्मत आजमाएंगे।

विस अध्यक्ष की जीत में भूमिका निभाने पर कुलभूषण को दी मेयर पद की टिकट

भाजपा ने वरिष्ठ नेता कुलभूषण गोयल को पंचकूला से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया। विधानसभा चुनाव में हरियाणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता की जीत में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाने का इनाम कुलभूषण गोयल को मिल गया। गोयल को पहले विधायक की टिकट मिलने की चर्चाएं थी, लेकिन गोयल को उस समय हाइकमान की ओर से आश्वासन दिया गया था कि आने वाले समय में आपको एडजस्ट कर दिया जाएगा और पार्टी ने अपना वायदा निभा दिया।

भाजपा समिति के पास पंचकूला से पहुंचे सबसे ज्यादा 18 नाम

पंचकूला, अम्बाला और सोनीपत में मेयर के पद पर चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक भाजपा नेताओं की लिस्ट भी काफी लंबी रही। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ के अनुसार तीनों नगर निगम मेयर पदों के लिए 45 लोगों ने आवेदन किया था। इनमें अम्बाला मेयर के लिए 14, पंचकूला के लिए 18 और सोनीपत के लिए 13 ने आवेदन किया। जबकि रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन पद के लिए 21 ने आवेदन किया है। अम्बाला के वार्डों के लिए 72 और पंचकूला के लिए 140 आवेदन भाजपा की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने वालों के आए हैं। अम्बाला नगर निगम और रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के लिए मेयर व चेयरमैन पद के प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान पार्टी 14 या 15 दिसंबर को कर सकती है।

कांग्रेस: मेयर के लिए पंचकूला से 10, अम्बाला से 4, सोनीपत से 8 नाम

कांग्रेस पहली बार नगर निगम के चुनाव सिंबल पर लड़ेगी, इसके लिए प्रत्याशियों के नामों की घोषणा से ठीक पहले घमासान मचा हुआ है। न केवल पंचकूला बल्कि अम्बाला और सोनीपत में भी नामों की लिस्ट लंबी है। अब तक मेयर पद के तीन पदों के लिए तीनों शहरों से करीब 22 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। पंचकूला से 10, अम्बाला से चार और सोनीपत से आठ ने मेयर पद के लिए आवेदन किया है। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा के पास प्रत्याशियों के नामों का पैनल पहुंच गया है। कांग्रेस आज सुबह 11 बजे नामों का ऐलान करेगी। इससे पहले सभी नामों पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

