पूर्व पार्षद को अंतिम विदाई:गमगीन माहौल में हुआ पूर्व पार्षद का अंतिम संस्कार, बेटी ने सेल्यूट कर पिता को किया विदा

पानीपत13 मिनट पहले
पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की चिता को मुखअग्नि देता बेटा गौरव शर्मा। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • विधायक, पूर्व मंत्री, पूर्व विधायक, BJP जिलाध्यक्ष समेत हजारों की संख्या में लोग हुए शामिल
  • सुरक्षा और ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए सैकड़ों महिला-पुरुष पुलिसकर्मी रहे तैनात

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा का सोमवार को अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। लघु सचिवालय के पास स्थित शिवपुरी श्मशान घाट में बेटे गौरव शर्मा ने मुखाग्नि दी। पार्षद बेटी अंजलि शर्मा ने सेल्यूट करके पिता को विदा किया। पूर्व पार्षद की अंतिम यात्रा में शहरी विधायक, BJP जिलाध्यक्ष, मेयर, पूर्व मंत्री और विधायक समेत सभी बाजारों के प्रधान व हजारों लोग शामिल हुए। सुरक्षा और ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को संभालने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या महिला और पुरुष पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए थे।

पूर्व पार्षद सोमवार को पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। उनकी अंतिम यात्रा में शहरभर के लोग उमड़े। पूर्व पार्षद के वार्ड-3 स्थित निवास से अंतिम यात्रा शुरू हुई। हजारों लोगों के शामिल होने के कारण GT रोड पर ट्रैफिक को रोका गया। जिस कारण लंबा जाम लग गया। यात्रा खंडा चौक होते हुए लघु सचिवालय के पास स्थित शिवपुरी श्मशान घाट पहुंची। यहां विधिविधान से अंतिम संस्कार की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई। इसके बाद बेटे गौरव शर्मा ने पिता को मुखाग्नि दी। नम आंखों से पार्षद बेटी ने पिता को सेल्यूट करके विदाई दी।

मेयर अवनीत कौर, शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज, BJP जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता, पूर्व मंत्री कृष्णलाल पंवार, पूर्व विधायक रोहिता रेवड़ी व उनके पति, सुरेंद्र रेवड़ी, पूर्व मेयर भूपेंद्र सिंह सभी बाजारों के प्रधान समेत हजारों लोग पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल रहे।

यह था मामला
पुलिस प्रताड़ना से तंग पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा ने बीते गुरुवार को बिंझौल नहर में छलांग लगा दी थी। उन्हें बचाने के लिए दोस्त राजेश शर्मा भी नहर में कूदे और डूब गए। राजेश शर्मा का शव शुक्रवार को नारायणा गांव के पास नहर में बरामद किया गया। जबकि चार दिन के सर्च अभियान के बाद पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा का शव रविवार को शाम 4:20 बजे सोनीपत की खुबड़ू झाल से बरामद हुआ। आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने आरोप लगाकर परिजन और स्थानीय लोगों ने शव रखकर GT रोड जाम कर दी। करीब चार घंटे तक रोड जाम रही। पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया। इसमें नौ लोग घायल हुए। आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने वाले पुलिस अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद जाम खोला गया।

