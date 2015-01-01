पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वरिष्‍ठ राजनेत्री को अलविदा:पुडुचेरी की पूर्व राज्यपाल चंद्रावती का देहांत; अपने जीवन में 14 चुनाव लड़े, हाईकोर्ट की पहली महिला वकील थीं

दादरीएक घंटा पहले
वरिष्ठ नेता चंद्रावती ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बंसी लाल को हराकर रिकॉर्ड बनाया था।
  • संसदीय सचिव, विधायक, सांसद व राज्यपाल बनी, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री बनने की टीस मन में रह गई

हरियाणा की वरिष्‍ठ नेता और पुडुचेरी की पूर्व उपराज्‍यपाल चंद्रावती (92 वर्षीय)का देहांत हो गया है। रविवार सुबह रोहतक पीजीआई में उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। पिछले काफी समय से वे बीमार चल रही थीं। उनके निधन पर विभिन्‍न राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने शोक जताया है।

चंद्रावती हरियाणा की राजनीति का एक जाना-माना नाम थीं। प्रदेश की राजनीति में कई दशकों तक उनका दबदबा रहा। उन्होंने अपने जीवनकाल में 14 चुनाव लड़े। वह कई महत्‍वपूर्ण पदों पर रहीं, लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री बनने की चाह उनके मन में ही रह गई और इस अधूरी इच्छा के साथ वे दुनिया को अलविदा कह गईं।

चंद्रावती हरियाणा की पहली महिला सांसद थीं। वह 1977 में भिवानी लोकसभ क्षेत्र से सांसद बनीं थीं। हरियाणा विधानसभा की पहली विधायक भी बनी थीं। दो बार मंत्री भी बनीं। पहली बार 1964 में और 1966 तक पद पर रहीं। इसके 1972 से 1974 तक मंत्री रहीं।

पिछले काफी समय से बीमाार थी और पीजीआई रोहतक में भर्ती थीं
पिछले काफी समय से बीमाार थी और पीजीआई रोहतक में भर्ती थीं

चंद्रावती 1982 से 1985 तक हरियाणा विधानसभा में नेता विपक्ष भी रहीं। 1990 में उन्हें पुडुचेरी का उपराज्‍यपाल बनाया गया था। फरवरी 1990 से दिसंबर 1990 तक वे इस पद पर रहीं। 1977 में वे हरियाणा में जनता पार्टी की अध्‍यक्ष भी रहीं और इस पद पर 1879 पर रहीं।

चंद्रावती अपने क्षेत्र में ग्रेजुएशन करने वाली पहली महिला थीं। इसके साथ ही वह पंजाब हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की पहली महिला वकील भी थीं। 3 सितंबर 1928 को दादरी के गांव डालावास में उनका जन्म हुआ था और उन्होंने पंजाब के संगरूर जिले से स्नातक की थी। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से एलएलबी की थी।

चंद्रावती ने भिवानी लोकसभा क्षेत्र के पहले चुनाव में 67.62 प्रतिशत वोट हासिल करके रिकार्ड बनाया था, जिसे आज तक कोई नहीं तोड़ सका है। रिकार्ड के मुताबिक, 1977 में चंद्रावती ने 2 लाख 89 हजार 135 वोट हासिल करके पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बंसीलाल को हराया था।

