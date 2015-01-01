पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Fraud Sim Revealed Online Fraud From Shopping Website Companies, Used To Remove Genuine Goods And Fake It Back

धोखाधड़ी:फर्जी सिम से शॉपिंग वेबसाइट कंपनियों से ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड का खुलासा, असली सामान निकाल नकली कर देते थे वापस

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
शहर में फर्जी सिम से शॉपिंग वेबसाइट कंपनियों से ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड का धंधा कई सालों से चला रहा है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने बताया है कि उन्होंने फतेहाबाद से इसकी शुरूआत की थी फिर वह चंडीगढ़ तक पहुंच गए, वहां से इस धंधे को चलाने लगे। अजय खोखर इस ठगी का मास्टर माइंड था। बता दें कि इस मामले में मोहाली पुलिस ने 13 नवंबर को रविदास चौक के अजय खोखर, निशांत नारंग व शिव चौक के पंकज व दरियापुर के नवीन को गिरफ्तार किया था।

मोहाली पुलिस इस मामले में अब दोबारा से फतेहाबाद आकर जांच कर सकती है। ऐसे में इस धंधे से जुड़े कई अन्य युवाओं के बारे में भी खुलासा होने की संभावना है। पूछताछ में यह भी सामने आया है कि आरोपी गाड़ी में बैठ लाेकेशन बदलते रहते थे, जिससे किसी को शक न हो। पूछताछ में 4- 5 अन्य युवकों भी नाम सामने आए हैं।

नकली सील लगाने के लिए रखी थी गाड़ी में मशीन

आरोपियों ने बताया है कि जिस सामान को वह मंगवाते थे, उसकी जगह नकली सामान वापस भेजने के लिए उन्होंने पूरी व्यवस्था कर रखी थी। नकली सामान को पैक करके उसे सील लगाने के लिए मशीन रखी हुई थी, जोकि गाड़ी में ही रखते थे। जब कुरियर वाले की कॉल आती थी तो उसे सही एड्रेस की जगह दूसरी जगह बुला लेते थे, जिससे उसे असली जगह का पता न चले व उलझा रहे।

गुड़गांव व दिल्ली में भी वारदात

आरोपियों ने फतेहाबाद से ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कर कंपनियों को लूटने की शुरूआत की। असम से लाई गई सिम से ऑर्डर लगाते थे। फतेहाबाद के अलावा गुड़गांव, दिल्ली भी उन्होंने यह धोखाधड़ी का बिजनेस किया। फतेहाबाद के अन्य कई युवाओं को भी इस धंधे में डाल दिया।

कईं जगह नेटवर्क फैला जाल

असम से आई फर्जी सिम से ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कर कंपनियों से धोखाधड़ी का जाल काफी फैला हुआ है। पुलिस की पूछताछ में फतेहाबाद के युवकों ने काफी कुछ बताया है। अन्य युवकों के नाम भी सामने है। सुराग जुटाने के लिए फतेहाबाद एक बार फिर उनकी टीम आएगी। -अवतार सिंह, जांच अधिकारी, मोहाली पुलिस।

