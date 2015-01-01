पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई के साथ खर्च भी:ITI की इंजीनियरिंग ट्रेड में एडमिशन लेने वाली लड़कियों को मिलेंगे 500 रुपये प्रतिमाह

पानीपत7 मिनट पहले
पानीपत की सरकारी ITI की कंप्यूटर लैब में पढ़ाई करतीं स्टूडेंट।
  • सरकार ने बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ मुहिम के तहत शुरू की योजना
  • सरकारी ITI में 28 नवंबर तक है प्रवेश का अवसर

सरकार ने औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (ITI) में बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ मुहिम के तहत नई योजना लागू की है। शैक्षिक सत्र 2020-21 में सरकारी ITI की इंजीनियरिंग ट्रेड में एडमिशन लेने वाली लड़कियों को पांच सौ रुपये प्रतिमाह मिलेंगे। जिले की सरकारी ITI में छठीं काउंसिलिंग से एडमिशन प्रोसेस जारी है। नए स्टूडेंट 28 नवंबर तक एडमिशन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

बेटियों को कुशल और रोजगार प्रदान करने के लिए सरकार ने ITI में पढ़ने वाली लड़कियों के लिए प्रोत्साहन राशि जारी प्रदान करने का फैसला किया है। सरकारी ITI के प्राचार्य डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि शैक्षिक सत्र 2020-21 में सरकारी ITI की इंजीनियरिंग ट्रेड में पढ़ने वाली लड़कियों को पांच सौ रुपये प्रतिमाह प्रदान किए जाएंगे। वर्तमान में सभी ITI में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया जारी है। नए स्टूडेंट भी प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

इसके साथ लड़कियों को पहले से ही काफी सुविधाएं प्रदान की जा रही है। ITI में लड़कियों की एडमिशन फीस 545 और लड़कों की 590 रुपये है। इसके अलावा सरकारी ITI में लड़कियों के लिए प्रतिमाह किसी तरह की फीस का प्रावधान नहीं है। जबकि लड़कों की प्रतिमाह की ट्यूशन फीस 45 रुपये है। अब लड़कियों की निशुल्क पढ़ाई के लिए उन्हें पांच सौ रुपये प्रतिमाह प्रदान किए जाएंगे।

