पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Government Will Order Action In Three Cases Of Corruption, Including 8 Officers Of Rewari Nap

कई अधिकारियों पर गिरेगी गाज:भ्रष्टाचार के तीन मामलों में रेवाड़ी नप के 8 अफसरों समेत कइयों पर होगी कार्रवाई, सरकार ने दिए आदेश

हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

स्टेट विजिलेंस ब्यूरो की ओर से जांच के बाद कई अधिकारियों पर गाज गिरने वाली है। सरकार ने इनके संबंधित अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए हैं। इनमें 8 अफसर तो रेवाड़ी नप के हैं। रेवाड़ी में 10 हजार वर्ग गज से ज्यादा जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा होने के बाद उस पर निर्माण भी हो चुका है। परंतु इन अफसरों ने पूरी तरह लापरवाही की है। इनके अलावा अब करनाल के उन 69 लोगों से पेंशन वसूली की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी, जो पात्र न होते हुए भी पेंशन की राशि लेते रहे। जबकि तीसरा मामला चौधरी रणबीर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय, जींद के निर्माण से जुड़ा है। विजिलेंस ब्यूरो की ओर से जांच के बाद सरकार को रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी, जिस पर सरकार ने यह एक्शन लिया है।

पहला मामला : नगर परिषद, रेवाड़ी की कुल 10150 वर्ग गज भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा व निर्माण से जुड़ा है। जिसमें दो ईओ, दो एमई और 4 जेई की लापरवाही पाई गई है। सरकार ने इनके खिलाफ कार्यवाही के साथ अवैध निर्माण हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

दूसरा मामला : चौधरी रणबीर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय, जींद के भवन निर्माण में घटिया सामग्री के इस्तेमाल का है। मैसर्ज प्रभु दयाल बिल्डर (इंडिया) प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, दिल्ली से 3 लाख 21 हजार 650 रुपए की वसूली के साथ संबंधित सरकारी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों पर विभागीय कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

तीसरा मामला: जिला करनाल में वृद्धावस्था सम्मान भत्ता के पात्रों के चयन में अनियमितता से जुड़ा है। सामने आया था वर्ष 2012 से 2014 तक करनाल जिले में गलत पात्रों को पैंशन स्वीकृत कर दी गई। ब्यूरो की जांच में यह भी सामने आया कि कुल 29029 पेंशन गलत बनाई। थाना सिविल लाईन, करनाल में पहले से ही तीन केस भी दर्ज हैं। इन लाभपात्रों से वसूली की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा चुकी है। 69 मामले ऐसे पाए गए थे जिनमें पेंशनधारकों से वसूली की जानी बाकी है। अब इनसे वसूली की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें