प्रदेश सरकार का बड़ा फैसला:बर्खास्त पीटीआई को एसएसएसए पद पर वॉलंटियर रखेगी सरकार, 24 हजार रुपए देगी पारिश्रमिक

हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
सीएम मनोहर लाला खट्टर (फाइल फोटो)
  • वॉलिंटियर के तौर पर कोई और आवेदन न कर सके, गुपचुप 3 दिन के लिए खोला पोर्टल

कांग्रेस सरकार में 2008 की भर्ती में चयनित हुए 1983 पीटीआई को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर बर्खास्तगी के बाद अब राज्य सरकार उन्हें वॉलंटियर के तौर पर रखने की तैयारी कर रही है। इसके लिए तीन दिन पोर्टल खोलकर आवेदन मांगे गए। इन्हें स्पोर्ट्स एंड स्कूल स्पेशल असिस्टेंट (एसएसएसए) का नाम दिया है। इनसे स्कूलों में कोरोनाकाल में अनुशासन व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का काम कराया जाएगा।

आवेदन के लिए कोई पत्र सार्वजनिक नहीं किया गया। सूत्रों का कहना है कि वॉलंटियर्स के तौर पर योग्यता रखने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति आवेदन कर सकता था। इसलिए गुपचुप तरीके से बर्खास्त पीटीआई को ही सूचना देकर आवेदन लिए हैं। करीब 1700 आवेदन जमा हुए हैं। इनसे जिलों में नियुक्ति के लिए दो-दो चॉइस भी ली गई है।

करीब 45 बर्खास्त पीटीआई आवेदन नहीं कर पाए। उन्होंने हार्ड कॉपी कार्यालय में जमा कराई है। वॉलंटियर्स के तौर पर इन्हें वेतन के बजाय 24 हजार रुपए पारिश्रमिक दिया जाएगा। सूत्रों का कहना है कि इनका दिन का 700 से 1000 रुपए के बीच पारिश्रमिक तय किया जा सकता है। 1983 पीटीआई में 39 का निधन हो चुका है। करीब 100 से ज्यादा नई प्रक्रिया के तहत दोबारा भर्ती हो गए हैं।

ये रहेगा एसएसएसए का काम

  • स्कूलों और खेल मैदानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने में सहयोग करना।
  • स्कूलों और मैदानों में अनुशासन बनाए रखना।
  • स्कूलों और मैदानों में स्वच्छता बनाए रखने में सहयोग करना।
  • कोविड-19 महामारी में स्कूलों और खेल मैदानों में एसओपी लागू करना।
  • सामाजिक भेदभाव और स्वच्छता को लेकर जागरुकता पैदा करना।
  • एसएमएस (सामाजिक भेद, मुखौटा व स्वच्छता) के बारे में जागरूकता पैदा करना।
