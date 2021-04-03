पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Gurugram: Elevated Road Accident, Negligence Revealed In Investigation Committee Report, NHAI Fined Construction Company 3 Crore

गुरुग्राम एलिवेटेड रोड हादसा:NHAI ने कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को 3 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगाया; जांच कमेटी की रिपोर्ट में सामने आई थी लापरवाही

गुरुग्राम40 मिनट पहले
गुरुग्राम में करीब 5 महीने पहले गुरुग्राम-सोहना-अलवर हाईवे पर निर्माणाधीन एलिवेटेड रोड पर हुए हादसे अगले दिन की तस्वीर। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुग्राम में करीब 5 महीने पहले गुरुग्राम-सोहना-अलवर हाईवे पर निर्माणाधीन एलिवेटेड रोड पर हुए हादसे अगले दिन की तस्वीर।
  • 22 अगस्त 2020 की रात को गुरुग्राम-सोहना-अलवर हाईवे पर हुआ हादसा
  • निर्माणाधीन एलिवेटेड रोड के पिलर नंबर 10 से 11 के बीच का स्लैब सीधे गिर गया था

गुरुग्राम में करीब 5 महीने पहले हुए एलिवेटेड रोड हादसे को लेकर इसका निर्माण कर रही कंपनी की तरफ से लापरवाही की बात सामने आई है। जांच कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (NHAI) ने ओरियंटल स्ट्रक्चरल इंजीनियर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को तीन करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। परियोजना निदेशक का कहना है कि पॉलिसी के मुताबिक निर्माण कंपनी पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का मामला नहीं बनता था। जुर्माना लगा दिया गया है। आगे किसी भी स्तर पर कमी न रहे, इसके लिए नजर रखी जा रही है।

बता दें कि 22 अगस्त 2020 की रात को गुरुग्राम-सोहना-अलवर हाईवे पर निर्माणाधीन एलिवेटेड रोड के पिलर नंबर 10 से 11 के बीच का स्लेब सीधे नीचे गिर गया था। इस हादसे में दो मजदूर घायल भी हो गए थे, वहीं अगले दिन तक यातायात बाधित रहा था। हादसे के बाद NHAI के तत्कालीन परियोजना निदेशक एके शर्मा ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए कंपनी द्वारा सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पूरे किए जाने तक आगे काम करने पर रोक लगा दी थी। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि कंपनी जब तक बेहतर तरीके से कार्य करने का भरोसा नहीं दिलाती, तब तक वह NHAI के दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट की टेंडर प्रक्रिया में शामिल नहीं हो सकती। साथ ही तीन सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी का गठन किया था।

ऐसा था गुरुग्राम-सोहना-अलवर हाईवे पर एलिवेटिड रोड का स्लैब गिरने के बाद का मंजर।
ऐसा था गुरुग्राम-सोहना-अलवर हाईवे पर एलिवेटिड रोड का स्लैब गिरने के बाद का मंजर।

कमेटी ने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट NHAI के मुख्यालय को सौंप दी है। इसमें कई स्तर पर लापरवाही बरतने जाने को लेकर संदेह जताया गया है। इनमें से एक आवश्यकता अनुसार कॉन्क्रीट का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना है, वहीं डिजाइन में भी गड़बड़ी की आशंका है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर निर्माण कंपनी पर तीन करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा NHAI के अधिकारी जांच कमेटी की तरफ से चिह्नित किए गए पहलुओं पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

इस बारे में परियोजना निदेशक शशिभूषण का कहना है कि पॉलिसी के मुताबिक निर्माण कंपनी पर कुछ समय तक प्रतिबंध लगाने का मामला नहीं बनता था। जुर्माना लगाने का ही मामला बनता था। जुर्माना लगा दिया गया है। आगे किसी भी स्तर पर कमी न रहे, इसके लिए विशेष रूप से पूरे प्रोजेक्ट पर नजर रखी जा रही है। प्रोजेक्ट जल्द पूरा हो, इसके लिए हर स्तर पर काम तेज कर दिया गया है।

दूसरी ओर NHAI के पूर्व तकनीकी सलाहकार JS सुहाग का कहना है कि निर्माण कंपनियों को टीम लीडर का चयन अनुभव के आधार पर करना चाहिए। कुछ समय से इस विषय पर गंभीरता से ध्यान नहीं दिया जाता। IIT या NIT से डिग्री हासिल कर चुके इंजीनियर को या फिर PWD से सेवानिवृत्त अधीक्षण अभियंता या मुख्य अभियंता को टीम लीडर बनाना चाहिए। NHAI से सेवानिवृत्त इंजीनियर को भी यह जिम्मेदारी दी जा सकती है।

