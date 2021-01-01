पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Haryana: Agricultural Laws, Farmers Mahapanchayat, Kisan Mahapanchayat At Kandela Of Jind, Rakesh Tikait

3 कृषि कानून रद्द कराने की मांग:दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरनों के तनाव के बीच जींद में किसान महापंचायत शुरू; राकेश टिकैत पहुंचे

जींद7 मिनट पहले
जींद जिले के गांव कंडेला में किसन महापंचायत में उपस्थित विभिन्न संगठनों के नेता और कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
जींद जिले के गांव कंडेला में किसन महापंचायत में उपस्थित विभिन्न संगठनों के नेता और कार्यकर्ता।

केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से लाए गए 3 कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने का आंदोलन लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर चल रहे धरनों के तनाव के बीच बुधवार को हरियाणा के जींद जिले में कंडेला गांव में किसानों की महापंचायत शुरू हो चुकी है। इसमें किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत समेत कई बड़े चेहरे भी शामिल हैं।

50 हजार के लिए बन रहा देसी खाना
कार्यक्रम में 50 हजार लोगों के लिए पकवान बनाए जा रहे हैं। चाय, पकोड़े, बाजरे की रोटी, सरसों का साग, आलू-मटर की सब्जी तैयार की जा रही है। दूध, दही, लस्सी गांव से एकत्रित की जा रही है। कंडेला स्थित राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में 7 एकड़ में महापंचायत चल रही थी।

ये थी और तैयारियां...

  • कार्यक्रम स्थल के नजदीक 3 एकड़ और मेन रोड के पास 2 एकड़ में दो जगह पार्किंग बनाई हैं। 10 टीमें गाड़ियों में प्रदेश के अलग-अलग जिलों में जाकर निमंत्रण दे रही हैं।
  • प्रदेश से आने वाले खाप, तपा, बारहा के प्रधानों के लिए 100 कुर्सी लगवाई गई हैं।
  • कार्यक्रम में कलाकार अमित ढुल, ईश्वर छात्तर, राममेहर महला अन्य को बुलाया गया है।
