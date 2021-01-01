पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Haryana And UP Together Will Break Network Of Fetal Sex Checkers, CMO Of State And CMO Of UP Will Run Campaign Together

अवैध लिंग-परीक्षण:हरियाणा और यूपी मिलकर तोड़ेंगे भ्रूण लिंग जांचने वालों का नेटवर्क, प्रदेश के सीएमओ और यूपी के सीएमओ मिलकर चलाएंगे अभियान

राजधानी हरियाणा2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: सुशील भार्गव
  • यमुना नदी से लगते जिले राडार पर, अब तेजी से होगी कार्रवाई
  • यूपी, दिल्ली, पंजाब और राजस्थान में जगह बदल रहे गिरोह के सदस्य

भ्रूणों के अवैध लिंग-परीक्षण और अवैध गर्भपात में लिप्त केंद्रों की पहचान करना वाले गिरोह का नेटवर्क अब तेजी से तोड़ा जाएगा। प्रदेश के सीएमओ और यूपी के सीएमओ मिलकर इनके खिलाफ अभियान चलाएंगे। खासकर यमुना पार के जिले सहारनपुर, मुजफ्फरनगर, मेरठ, गाजियाबाद, शामली और बागपत में सक्रिय गिरोहों को टारगेट किया जाएगा। यूपी ही नहीं हरियाणा में भी इस कार्य में तेजी लाई जाएगी। हरियाणा के सीएमओ ने यूपी सीएमओ से संपर्क किया है।

हरियाणा के जिलों के अलावा यूपी के जिलों के डीसी आपस में संपर्क में रहेंगे। दोनों प्रदेशों के स्वास्थ्य विभागों ने बातचीत कर योजना बनाई है। वर्ष 2020 में अकेले गाजियाबाद में 11 एफआईआर दर्ज हुई हैं। ये वो मामले हैं जो पकड़ में आए हैं। जो पकड़ में नहीं आए वे अलग हैं। भले ही हरियाणा स्वास्थ्य विभाग ताबड़तोड़ प्रयास में हुआ है, लेकिन यूपी प्रशासन की मदद के बगैर ऐसे गिरोह के सदस्यों को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाना मुमकिन नहीं है।

यूपी के 22 केस आए हैं सामने

2020 में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने ऐसे आरोपियों पर 100 केस दर्ज किए हैं, इनमें से 40 केस राज्य के बाहर के हैं। अकेले यूपी के करीब 22 केस हैं। 11 केस गाजियाबाद में सामने आए हैं। अगस्त में 10, सितंबर में 17, अक्टूबर में 11, नवंबर में 15, दिसंबर में 20 केस दर्ज हुए हैं। पंजाब के 10 केस, दिल्ली के छह और राजस्थान का एक केस है।

कई गिरोह हैं सक्रिय - भले ही इन गिरोहों की पहचान नहीं है, लेकिन एनसीआर में कई लोग इस काम को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। इनका नेटवर्क पहले भी तोड़ा जा रहा है, लेकिन अब रणनीति बनाकर इनको टारगेट किया जाएगा। गाजियाबाद इनका बड़ा अड्डा बन चुका है। एक व्यक्ति सौदा करता है, दूसरा उन्हें कुछ किलोमीटर छोड़कर आता है। जबकि तीसरा गुप्त स्थान पर छोड़कर आता है, चौथा भ्रूण लिंग जांच करता है। ये सभी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की राडार पर जरूर हैं, लेकिन पकड़ में देरी से आ रहे हैं।

पांच साल में 1.99 करोड़ रुपए दिया इनाम

अवैध रूप से भ्रूण लिंग जांचने वाले की सूचना देने पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एक लाख रुपए नकद इनाम दिया जाता है। पिछले पांच सालों में सूचना देने वालों को 1.99 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए हैं। वर्ष 2015 में 25 लाख, 2016 में 48 लाख, 2017 में 55 लाख, 2018 में 41 लाख और 2019-20 में 30 लाख रुपए दिए गए हैं।

9000 से अधिक बेटियों ने लिया जन्म

प्रदेश में वर्ष 2020 में 537996 बच्चों ने जन्म लिया है। इनमें 279869 बेटे और 258127 बेटियां शामिल हैं। अबकी बार लिंगानुपात 922 है। जबकि वर्ष 2019 में प्रदेश में 518725 बच्चों ने जन्म लिया था, जिनमें 269775 बेटे और 248950 बेटियां शामिल थीं। जबकि लिंगानुपात 923 रहा था। पिछले एक साल में लिंगानुपात 923 से घटकर 922 रह गया है। हालांकि वर्ष 2019 के मुकाबले 2020 में करीब नौ हजार अधिक बेटियों न जन्म लिया है।

प्रदेश के सीएमओ ने यूपी सीएमओ से किया संपर्क

कुछ लोग उत्तरप्रदेश के जिलों में अवैध रूप से भ्रूण लिंग जांचने का धंधा करते हैं, इनके नेटवर्क को तोड़ने के लिए यूपी के सीएमओ से संपर्क किया गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव से बातचीत हुई है। यूपी और हरियाणा के डीसी व एसपी मिलकर इनका पता लगाएंगे और इनकी तेजी से गिरफ्तारियां होंगी।
-डॉ. राकेश गुप्ता, नोडल अधिकारी, बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ कार्यक्रम।

