पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Haryana Assembly Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Announcement Regarding Police Recruitment

हरियाणा विधानसभा सत्र:सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा- पुलिस भर्ती में आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर युवाओं को मिलेगी पांच साल उम्र की छूट

चंडीगढ़29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधानसभा सत्र के पहले दिन प्रस्ताव पढ़ते हुए मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल
  • कोरोना के चलते दो दिन का सत्र रखा गया, मीडिया के लिए हरियाणा राजभवन में व्यवस्था
  • आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के युवाओं को पुलिस भर्ती के लिए उम्र में पांच साल की छूट मिलेगी

हरियाणा विधानसभा के मानसून सत्र का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू हुआ। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने शोक प्रस्ताव पढ़कर सदन की शुरुआत की। इसके बाद दो मिनट का मौन व्रत भी रखा गया। बता दें कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते दो दिन का सत्र रखा गया है। मीडिया के लिए हरियाणा राजभवन में व्यवस्था की गई है।

युवाओं को सीएम ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा
सत्र के पहले ही दिन मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेश के युवाओं को बड़ा तोहफा दे दिया। सीएम मनोहर लाल ने सदन में घोषणा की कि अब आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के युवाओं को पुलिस भर्ती के लिए उम्र में पांच साल की छूट मिलेगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने विधायक रामकुमार गौतम द्वारा पूछे गए एक सवाल के जवाब में यह जानकारी दी।

पहला ही दिन हंगामेदार रहा
मानसून सत्र का पहला दिन हंगामेदार रहा। कृषि कानूनों समेत कई मुद्दों पर विपक्ष ने सरकार को घेरा। काफी हंगामा करने के बाद कांग्रेस विधायक वेल में पहुंच गए। उसके बाद उन्होंने वाकआउट कर दिया। शराब कांड को लेकर भी विपक्ष ने सदन में हंगामा किया।

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव निरस्त
सत्र के पहले दिन कांग्रेस ने सदन में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पेश किया, जिसे निरस्त कर दिया गया। इस पर भी कांग्रेस ने काफी बवाल किया। कानूनी राय लेने के बाद प्रस्ताव को निरस्त कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव के आखिरी फेज की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें