हरियाणा उपचुनाव परिणाम LIVE:मतगणना जारी, बरोदा का 'किंग' बनने को कांग्रेस के इंदुराज और भाजपा के पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त के बीच टक्कर

बरोदा8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरोदा उपचुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच कांटे की टक्कर
  • 33वीं विधानसभा, कांग्रेस विधायक श्रीकृष्ण हुड्‌डा के निधन के चलते कराना पड़ा उपचुनाव
  • 65 मतदान केंद्रों के 151 बूथ पर शांतिपूर्वक निपटा मतदान, 68.94 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई थी

हरियाणा के 33वीं विधानसभा बरोदा का सिरमौर चुनने के लिए मंगलवार सुबह से मतगणना जारी है। कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है। अब कांग्रेस के इंदुराज जीतेंगे या भाजपा के पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त यह दोपहर तक तय हो जाएगा।

इसलिए हो आई उपचुनाव की नौबत

दरअसल, 12 अप्रैल 2020 को बरोदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के विधायक श्रीकृष्ण हुड्‌डा का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। वह लगातार तीसरी बार जीतकर विधानसभा पहुंचे थे।

ये 14 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में

  • योगेश्वर दत्त, भाजपा
  • इंदुराज नरवाल, कांग्रेस
  • जोगेंद्र मलिक, इनेलो
  • राजकुमार सैनी, लोसुपा
  • इंद्र सिंह, राष्ट्रीय मजदूर एकता पार्टी
  • सुमित चौधरी, पीपुल्स पार्टी आफ इंडिया (डेमोक्रेटिक)
  • सोनू चोपड़ा, भारतीय जनराज पार्टी
  • कमलजीत, निर्दलीय
  • गुलशन, निर्दलीय
  • प्रवीन कुमार, निर्दलीय
  • रामफल शर्मा, निर्दलीय
  • शक्ति सिंह हुड्डा, निर्दलीय
  • संत धर्मवीर चोटीवाला, निर्दलीय
  • सरोजबाला, निर्दलीय
