निकिता हत्याकांड:मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल बोले- कार्रवाई से संतुष्ट है पीड़ित परिवार, आरोपियों को सख्त सजा मिलेगी

फरीदाबाद11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने निकिता तोमर को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध जताई
  • आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन परिवार को दिया

फरीदाबाद के बहुचर्चित निकिता तोमर मर्डर केस को लेकर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है। सीएम ने कहा कि मामले को लेकर पुलिस और सरकार द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई से पीड़ित परिवार संतुष्ट है। आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया गया है। जांच एसआईटी कर रही है और केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में होगी, ताकि जल्द से जल्द आरोपियों को सजा दिलाई जा सके। निकिता के साथ बहुत गलत हुआ है। हमारी सरकार बिटिया को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

कुमारी सैलजा भी आई थी परिवार से मिलने
हरियाणा की प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा गुरुवार रात को पीड़ित परिवार को सांत्वना देने आईं। उन्होंने आरोपियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा देने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि निकिता के साथ जो हुआ वह शासन-प्रशासन की नाकामी है। 'बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ' का नारा खोखला है। वहीं इस मुलाकात के दौरान कांग्रेस विरोधी नारे भी लगे। लेकिन कुमारी सैलजा ने कहा कि आरोपी का कांग्रेस से कोई कनेक्शन नहीं होने की बात कही है। उधर नूह के कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद पहले से ही इस मामले से कोई संबंध नहीं होने की बात कह चुके हैं।

ये है मामला
गत 26 अक्टूबर को फरीदाबाद जिले के बल्लभगढ़ में पेपर देकर लौट रही बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष की छात्रा 21 साल निकिता की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई थी। आरोप नूह से कांग्रेस विधायक आफताब अहमद के चचेरे भाई तौसिफ पर लगे हैं। तौसीफ के दोस्त रेहान और एक मददगार अजरुद्दीन इस वक्त न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं। मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल के आदेश पर एसआईटी जांच कर रही है, वहीं सरकार ने इस मामले की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में किए जाने की मंजूरी दे दी है।

दरअसल, तौसीफ निकिता से शादी करना चाहता था। इसलिए वह कॉलेज के बाहर निकिता को ले जाने के लिए उसका इंतजार कर रहा था। जैसे ही निकिता कॉलेज से बाहर आई, तौसीफ उसे जबरन कार में बिठाने लगा, लेकिन निकिता ने इन्कार करते हुए विरोध किया तो तौसीफ ने उसे गोली मार दी।

